Zanu-PF not given observer status, IEC says

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that Zimbabwean ruling party Zanu-PF has not been accredited to be an observer in the upcoming national and provincial elections on May 29. This is according to IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya in response to an objection by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) over reports that Zanu-PF had been granted observer status.

“The commission would like to reassure you and the ATM community that it has not accredited Zanu-PF or any other political party to observe the elections in South Africa. “The commission strongly believes in the integrity of the elections it manages and therefore safeguards against measures that would compromise its processes,” Moepya wrote in a letter dated May 10.

He was responding to concerns by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, addressed in a letter on the same day about alleged intentions by Zanu-PF to participate in the country’s elections as part of an observer mission. “We strongly condemn the notion of Zanu-PF being allowed to observe our elections due to several significant reasons. “First, Zimbabwe has a well-documented history of electoral malpractice and voter fraud in recent years, which seriously undermines the credibility of any electoral process they are involved in.

“Allowing Zanu-PF to observe our elections risks tarnishing the legitimacy and credibility of our own electoral process,” he said. Zungula also said permitting Zanu-PF to observe the elections was not only concerning due to their track record but also because of their close association with the ANC. “Recent reports have suggested that the ANC has sought assistance from Zanu-PF in their election campaign. This raises serious questions about the impartiality and independence of any observer mission involving Zanu-PF in South Africa,” he said.

Zungula’s letter came amid reports that Zanu-PF was invited by the ANC, allegedly to be part of mobilisation efforts, amid its ongoing election campaign. The reports had prompted other parties such as the DA and Build One South Africa (Bosa) to cry foul. DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “This compromises the Electoral Code of Conduct that all political parties swore to uphold. Zanu-PF does not deserve to even act as an observer to the May elections because this is the same political party that has repeatedly violated Zimbabwe’s electoral laws to stay in power.”

Bosa also expressed opposition to the move, citing Zanu-PF’s electoral conduct, including allegations of rigging elections in its favour, among others. Meanwhile, the ANC said that it had a long-standing tradition of inviting liberation movements across the continent and beyond as guests. “The ANC confirms that this standing invitation has also been extended to Zanu-PF. However, it’s important to note that the invitation does not extend beyond being guests of the ANC,” said national spokesperson Hlengiwe Bhengu-Motsiri.