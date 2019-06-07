Changing Zonnebloem back to its original name of District Six is expected be discussed at the province's Geographical Names Committee meeting. Supplied

Changing Zonnebloem back to its original name of District Six is expected be discussed at the province's Geographical Names Committee meeting next week. Acting on the desire of the former residents of District Six, particularly those who are members of the Seven Steps Club, the District Six Museum made an application to the committee.

District Six Museum researcher Matthew Nissen said the naming of Zonnebloem disrupted the natural progression of the area and it served as an imposition and reminder of an apartheid crime against the people of Cape Town.

Provincial cultural affairs and sport department spokesperson Tania Colyn said yesterday that an initial application had been received in 2018 and tabled by the Geographical Names committee in February 2019.

Museum director Bonita Bennett said yesterday that they had submitted all the relevant documentation and would produce even more show of public support at next week's meeting.

Colyn said the next meeting would take place on June 14.

“If all documentation regarding the public-participation process is received by the committee in time for the meeting, the committee will then review the application and make a recommendation to MEC Anroux Marais.”

In 1966, District Six was declared a white group area by the apartheid state and renamed Zonnebloem. Streets were redirected and given new names.

Nissen said that during the District Six Museum's door-to-door campaign, they had heard different voices and opinions. “Most said they wanted their heritage back, they want the name District Six and in fact stated unambiguously that this had always been District Six to them.”

Letters in support of this initiative can be signed in the museum’s book and coffee shop.

For more information contact: Bonita Bennett, [email protected] and Nissen via e-mail [email protected] or call 0214667200.

CAPE TIMES