Adelaide could be the answer to initiation deaths

Lukhanyo E. Makhenyane The last bhoma (hut) has been burnt in Adelaide, a symbol of a young man coming back home after spending time at the mountain of manhood.

During the 2023/2024 summer initiation season, 150 boys climbed the mountain of manhood in Adelaide and there were no fatalities. A circumcision officer in Adelaide, Phindile Njumbunxa, confirmed that all the boys came back alive. Although the Eastern Cape recorded 34 deaths of initiates, Adelaide recorded zero. This is not new. I am turning 42 this year and ever since I became aware of initiation of boys as a rite of passage to manhood, I have never heard of a death of an initiate in Adelaide. When I spoke to one of the elders, Mncedisi Faku, who is a retired ikhankatha (carer), he confirmed that there has never been a death of an initiate in Adelaide. What is it that Adelaide is doing right that has led to zero deaths?

The 150 boys who went to Adelaide’s initiation school registered with the circumcision officer, Njumbunxa, who is attached to the Department of Health. There was no initiate at the four initiate sites in Adelaide without registration papers. This means parents were aware of where their son was during that period, the Health Department was aware that a certain boy was at the certain initiation site, and the House of Traditional Leaders were cognisant that the boys were at an initiation school in Adelaide. Therefore, the involvement of parents (family), the Department of Health and the House of Traditional Leaders is key to the safety of young men at the school. Before registration with all the stakeholders, boys are screened for any medical conditions nine months before initiation. This allows the boy and his family to get the best medical advice, and advice on how best to navigate cultural norms if they have a medical condition.

The purpose of all the processes is for our boys to come back alive and be accepted in the society of manhood as men, with no social stigma attached to them. According to Ellis and Jubase (2024), defaulting on chronic medication is listed among the causes of death among initiates in the Eastern Cape. Another cause of death in the Eastern Cape is that of using fly-by-night surgeons to perform the circumcisions, which results in “medical conditions arising from botched circumcisions” (Ellis and Jubase, 2024).

In Adelaide, as it is required by law, the traditional surgeons who perform circumcision procedures are registered with the Department of Health. When the boy comes to register with the circumcision officer, he must identify the surgeon who will perform the procedure. Njumbunxa has to confirm that he is registered with his office and this is recorded on the initiate’s registration papers. Njumbunxa’s office knows that surgeon A will perform the procedure and on which boys. Furthermore, the chosen ikhankatha must be a registered member with the circumcision officer. The surgeon and ikhankatha are accountable to the family, the Department of Health and the House of Traditional Leaders.