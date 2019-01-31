Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Gauteng. File picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA)

The South African Human Rights Commission intends to initiate legal proceedings against Angelo Agrizzi in the Equality Court. This follows his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, in which he admitted to using racial slurs.

In the audio clip played at the inquiry, Agrizzi is heard using the K-word numerous times, while laughing with those he was in conversation with.

The commission finds this conduct particularly egregious, hurtful and uncalled for, and it is the kind of instance that would embolden like-minded individuals if no action is taken or sanction meted out.

The commission believes that Agrizzi has engaged in hate speech, which accentuates the chasms that were fostered before 1994 and which undermines the aspirations of our constitutional democracy.

The commission, therefore, in the public interest, intends to seek appropriate relief, including an order for payment of damages and an order directing the clerk of the Equality Court to submit the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions for the possible institution of criminal proceedings against Agrizzi.

SA Human Rights Commission