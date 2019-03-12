File picture: Karen Singh / African News Agency (ANA)

The rhetoric that often accompanies women’s issues, including destroying the barriers that confine them to positions of perpetual minors, has outlived its usefulness. It is time we stopped shouting at the tops of our voices, and put our heads down to achieve the society envisioned by the drafters of our Constitution.

The celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8 highlighted some of the most important milestones that have been achieved.

It also highlighted the plight of many women who still bear the brunt of practices based on patriarchy.

In the face of the need for all to work towards building and nurturing societies, we are witnessing unrelenting efforts to systematically exclude women from participating in this noble cause.

This has become so entrenched to a point that many women have resigned themselves to the belief that they cannot amount to anything.

To compound this situation, women remain disproportionately trapped in poverty, having been pushed to the periphery of economic activities.

It is puzzling that in our determination to achieve sustainable economies and development, we have left out women.

We have not done nearly enough to use their resourcefulness.

It is time we stopped arrogating to men all the intelligence and necessary skills that are required to build sustainable nations and economies.

Women are equal to the task of building and creating wealth for their nations and therefore must be treated as equal partners.

The magnitude of the water challenge facing our country is not one that affects men alone.

The dire water situation in the country does not discriminate between men and women. If anything, women use water more than men do.

In this regard, it makes no sense to exclude women from finding solutions to our water challenges.

It is with this in mind that the Department of Water and Sanitation is focusing its attention on equitable access to and use of water by all South Africans.

As a section of our population that uses water the most, the department believes that women are at the heart of ensuring we sustain our water resources.

For instance, throughout the country, there are groups of committed women who are working tirelessly to ensure that our water resources are protected from pollution.

Daily these women make a difference by cleaning rivers, streams and wetlands, thereby ensuring healthy water ecosystems that are key to supporting our economy.

The department also believes that this calls for the opening up of the entire water and sanitation sector for participation of women to change the face of the sector.

To this end, it is facilitating a supportive environment where women start up and sustain their businesses and access available opportunities in the sector.

In this regard, the department is working to create a supportive business development environment for women in fields such as science, engineering and construction.

The idea is to produce independent and sustainable woman-owned enterprises so that they remain active participants in the water and sanitation sector.

Accordingly, this will go a long way to addressing the triple challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment and bring about the benefits of growth, prosperity and international competitiveness.

Through the work of the department, it is hoped that when we celebrate important days such as International Women’s Day, we point at tangible things that contribute to social, economic and political achievements of women.

We must ensure that true to this year’s theme: “#BalanceforBetter”, balance is not a women’s issue, but a business issue.

Hosia Sithole

Communicator at the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cape Times