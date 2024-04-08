Collective effort the path to Africa’s growth

Nompumelelo Ndawonde The recently concluded Meetings Africa 2024 Pan-African Trade Show, held in the economic hub of Sandton, Johannesburg, has set a new benchmark for the continent’s economic and trade aspirations.

Attracting an impressive 3 480 delegates from more than 22 African countries, and 380 exhibitors, the event has firmly positioned itself as a cornerstone for pan-African collaboration and innovation under this year’s theme, “Africa’s success built on quality connections”. South Africa’s Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, captured the essence of the gathering with the declaration: “It is time to showcase Africa. Africa is open for business and open for tourism.” This statement underscores the role of SA in the continent’s business events sector and highlights the continent’s readiness to engage with the global market and its vast potential as a premier destination for tourism and trade.

Amid the vibrant exchange of ideas and showcasing of products and services, the trade show illuminated the path for a prosperous, interconnected African economy, beckoning investors and tourists alike to explore the boundless opportunities that Africa has to offer. Meetings Africa was a testament to its growing success, generating an impressive R388.5 million for South Africa’s economy and creating and sustaining 753 jobs. The event was a vibrant showcase of the continent’s potential in supporting small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), unlocking the untapped potential of South African townships and rural areas for job creation, and highlighting Africa’s contributions to global tourism.

However, it also brought to the forefront the challenges in the path of realising such integration, notably the difficulties associated with capacitating SMEs and visa procurement for intra-African travel, which underlines the intricate link between trade facilitation and migration policies. The role of SMEs Meetings Africa underscored the critical role of SMEs in driving the continent’s economic transformation. It facilitated access to the profitable meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions sector for small enterprises, which previously found it challenging to penetrate this industry.

SMEs are the backbone of the African economy, providing the majority of employment and significantly to GDP. However, these entities often face considerable challenges, including limited access to finance and regulatory hurdles. The platform provided by the Pan-African Trade Advocacy Council is instrumental in ensuring that SMEs are capacitated to take advantage of market access and bringing together the private sector and policymakers to advocate for a conducive environment that supports trade and investment. In spite of these shortcomings, De Lille remarked that over the last year, the SA National Convention Bureau, in collaboration with its partners, has been diligently working to bring both international and local bids to the fruition.

The efforts have borne fruit as South Africa won 40 bids for the 2022/23 fiscal year. This is expected to inject R338m into the economy during the 2023/25 period. Trade facilitation, migration One of the most pressing issues was the difficulty with obtaining visas to South Africa and intra-African travel. The link between trade facilitation and migration policies is evident, with the need for harmonised visa protocols and immigration policies to support the seamless flow of trade and investment.

In this context, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) emerges as a pivotal initiative aiming to enhance economic integration and trade across the continent by removing barriers to trade and investment. The way forward The path to realising the goals set out by Meetings Africa has challenges, yet, the opportunities for transformative economic growth, job creation and regional integration are immense. African countries will need to embark on a collaborative journey investing in critical infrastructure, fostering growth and the development of SMEs. * Ndawonde is a researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) at the University of Johannesburg.