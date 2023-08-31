Editorial: After Mpho Phalatse, who is next?

Former Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse’s resignation as DA councillor barely comes as a surprise to critics of the party who feel vindicated in their argument that space for black leaders in the official opposition party has become limited if not non-existent. Perhaps the writing has been on the wall for quite some time, after Phalatse suffered a bruising defeat to incumbent party leader John Steenhuisen during the DA federal congress.

But that’s not where everything started going pear-shaped for Phalatse in the DA. Losing the mayoral chain through a motion of no confidence was the beginning of the end. Reports of a fallout with some senior party leaders, including Helen Zille, over their refusal for her to seek the support of parties the DA sees as enemy number 1 added fuel to the fire. From occupying the top office of the country’s biggest metros to being boxed in opposition benches, especially when your successors are arguably nowhere near what the job demands, is anyone’s worst nightmare.

The environment, including the lack of party support, meant she was likely to join the long list of capable and competent black leaders who have resigned from their senior positions, although Zille often argues against the exodus of black leaders in the DA. In a statement about her resignation this week, Phalatse correctly boasts about her achievements in a challenging environment. “My last seven years of service as a councillor and DA public representative in the city of Johannesburg have been fulfilling experiences. It has been such a great honour to serve.”

She will now go back to the medical field but still remains an active member of the party. No amount of spinning and downplaying can disguise that this development is a huge loss for the DA in Johannesburg, and by extension Gauteng, especially where the DA has ambitions to unseat the ANC in next year’s elections. Her resignation carries a significant weight for those that voted for her as a mayoral candidate, although it was not enough for the party to take control of the metro.