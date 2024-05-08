Editorial: Burning flags not the way to win voters

A political party that is serious about attracting voters ahead of a general election does not go around burning flags like the DA has done.

Similarly, question marks have to be raised about a political movement like the MK Party that is still fighting for and justifying its existence in courts on the eve of the polls In the case of the DA, there is no doubt that lots of thoughts were bandied about at the Nkululeko House home of the party before the advert, which depicted the national flag going up in flames, was conceived.

The party says the advert was meant to highlight that the country is in trouble. But burning the flag is an insult to the voters that John Steenhuisen is trying to attract, despite it not being illegal in South Africa.

It is considered to be a violation of protocol when you burn a flag. The act is also intended to make a political point against a country or its policies.