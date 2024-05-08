Editorial: Burning flags not the way to win voters

A political party that is serious about attracting voters ahead of a general election does not go around burning flags like the DA has done.
Similarly, question marks have to be raised about a political movement like the MK Party that is still fighting for and justifying its existence in courts on the eve of the polls In the case of the DA, there is no doubt that lots of thoughts were bandied about at the Nkululeko House home of the party before the advert, which depicted the national flag going up in flames, was conceived.
The party says the advert was meant to highlight that the country is in trouble. But burning the flag is an insult to the voters that John Steenhuisen is trying to attract, despite it not being illegal in South Africa.
It is considered to be a violation of protocol when you burn a flag. The act is also intended to make a political point against a country or its policies.
Everyone has the right to have any dispute that can be resolved by the application of law decided in a fair public hearing before a court.
However, for the Electoral Commission of South Africa and Jacob Zuma’s MK Party to be still slugging it out in court – this time in the Constitutional Court – a short time before the polls is absurd. On the other hand, its expelled founder, Jabulani Khumalo, is seeking the removal of Zuma as party president.
Simply put, the MK Party still has a lot to do to get its house in order, and you don’t do that during election season.
This leaves the EFF as the only party capable of standing up to the ANC, on paper. But, Julius Malema’s red army may not have the numbers required to win the majority of votes, as proven in previous elections.
And both Steenhuisen and Zuma say they are confident of victory after the May 29 polls. Lord have mercy on our beloved South Africa ...
Cape Times