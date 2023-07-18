Editorial: Rates boycott is a watershed moment

The Durban rates boycott, spearheaded by the Westville Ratepayers Association (WRA) against lack of service delivery in eThekwini Municipality, has brought into sharp focus the power of associations to compel municipalities to take their mandates seriously. Frustrated by the high tariff increases that have been approved by the municipality, the WRA resolved to boycott the payment of municipal tariffs. The decision, which was announced on July 1, was informed by the fact that the City approved exorbitant tariffs while service delivery in the metro is almost non-existent.

Rates in eThekwini went up by 7.9%, as opposed to the initial proposal of 8.9%. Water increased by 14.9% for residential customers and 15.9% for businesses. Sanitation went up by 10.9% for households and 11.9% for businesses. Refuse removal now costs 6.9% more. The City had initially budgeted to hike electricity prices by 18.49%, but the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) rejected the proposal, leading to the City increasing electricity by 15.1%, as recommended. By the look of things, gone are the days where politicians in various municipalities can just unilaterally impose unreasonable tariffs on already indebted and helpless ratepayers.

This action by the WRA has led to a groundswell of support from like-minded organisations, with some promising to either be part of the boycott or seek advice on what they can do to hold the municipality to account. It is clear that a revolution is taking place in the local sphere of government. This is likely to quickly spread to other parts of the country. Since the rates boycott announcement, ratepayers from other neighbouring suburbs, including Durban North, Musgrave, Hillcrest and New Germany, to Tongaat (oThongathi), uMlazi, Inanda and KwaMashu, have announced their support for the initiative.