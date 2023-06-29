Editorial: Tongue-lashing of Zondo is short -sighted

If indeed Parliament has covered a lot of ground in implementing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture recommendations, it should not take exception to his criticism that it would be found wanting when another attempt at capturing the state is made. In fact, Parliament’s tongue lashing of Justice Zondo is short-sighted at best and borders on censorship at worst.

That is why their meeting with him on Wednesday should have preceded all this drama. After all, he chaired and subsequently produced a damning report that Parliament was sleeping behind the wheel when the Guptas literally ran the country. Expecting him to keep quiet about a process that not only has so much public interest but cost the taxpayer billions of rand is rather naive of Parliament.

There was nothing stopping Justice Zondo from telling a Human Sciences Research Council’s colloquium last week that there was nothing suggesting that there were practical measures Parliament had put in place to prevent state capture, a year after he submitted his recommendations. “What is important is that we should be able to identify it (attempts to capture the state) as soon as there are signs and deal with it. That is where Parliament becomes important because I don’t believe that, as things stand, there is any change in Parliament from what it was that would make sure that this time they would stop it. So it (state capture) could happen,” he said. Justice Zondo’s remarks did not, however, sit well with Parliament, which has accused him of undermining the principles of separation of powers, stating that it was inappropriate for him, as the chief justice, to engage in public attacks on Parliament.

This kind of attitude is exactly what has led us to the mess our country finds itself in. Parliament should not see itself as beyond scrutiny, just like the judges and the government. For example, the presidency does not account to any parliamentary committee, especially now that President Cyril Ramaphosa has concentrated so much power in his office, with the Minister of Electricity being the latest to account only to him. If that alone does not ring alarm bells, as Zondo recommended the establishment of such a committee, then South Africa is in for state capture 2.0.