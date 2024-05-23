Editor’s Note: Ex-leaders will not lift ANC image

The ANC’s reliance on the influence of former leaders, and not solely its government track record, could be the reason it felt betrayed when Jacob Zuma decided to switch tables on the eve of next week’s crucial election to join the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), which he now leads. ANC leaders, in particular those in KwaZulu-Natal, have come to understand the potential impact Zuma’s decision could have on the party’s fortunes in that province.

That could be the reason why the party unleashed the likes of President Cyril Ramaphosa to frequent the province where the ANC faces a prospect of losing considerable support, not only because of the Zuma issue but because of the IFP, which seeks to position itself as the alternative to the ANC and MKP. This background is crucial in trying to understand why the ANC is finding it hard to sell its story to voters. A party that has been in government for three decades should have enough good stories to convince the voter to keep it in power. When it struggles to do so, but instead chooses to bring ex-leaders out of retirement, its critics are within their rights to argue there is nothing left of that organisation.

Make no mistake, however, life has become much better for some South Africans in the last 30 years. The Tintswalo narrative was an ill-advised PR stunt, especially in a country where the majority of young people, including thousands of graduates, rely on grants. The promise of a better life for all is something the ANC itself has proven it is incapable of making a reality. Its monumental failures overshadow the slow progress the country has achieved. Roping in former president Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and others may have been the secret in winning past elections and is also a major boost for the ANC’s campaign and to counter Zuma’s MKP in the short term.