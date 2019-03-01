Pastor Alph Lukau initially claimed this man was raised from the dead during one of his Sunday services. Photo: Supplied.

The Calvyn Protestant Church of South Africa wishes to add its voice of condemnation of the deliberate and fraudulent actions of the senior pastor and prophet of Alleluia Ministries International, Alph Lukau. In the words of well-know public theologian Fanie Snyman, this is bad news for the Good News of the Gospel.

We confess the Lordship of Jesus Christ and that in His Name all things are possible. We believe that Jesus Christ has triumphed over sin, death and disease.

We believe that the blood of Jesus can heal people from sickness. We believe in the resurrection of the body and the community of saints.

Having said that, we believe that the actions of this so-called pastor and “man of God” may have caused serious damage to those seeking a life-affirming relationship with Jesus.

This stunt, designed to attract attention, has left us to become the laughing stock of the nation.

In performing this callous and badly-operated skit, the call for true discipleship has been dealt a serious blow.

We cannot allow - and do not stand for - making our precious faith a mockery and a sham. We denounce this, and others in this mould, with the contempt it deserves.

We hereby call on the authorities to investigate this incident as a matter of extreme urgency.

Should there be any criminal charges emanating as a result of this investigation, we hope that those responsible will face the full might of the law.

We call on all those who proclaim the Christian faith to hold on to Jesus, who is the author and perfector of our faith.

We urge our church leaders and lay people to continue praying for the church and its leaders so that we may be a more authentic witness of the awesome power of Jesus Christ.

Rev Jan Cloete

Moderator of the Cape Protestant Church

Cape Times