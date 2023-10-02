‘Golden’ Card for China-Africa Exchanges, a New and Bright Future

On September 20, “Golden Rainbow Shining Brilliantly”, the promotion activities of the second station of 2023 China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month, were held successfully at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.
China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month entitled “Closer People-to-people Ties, Cultural Exchange, Win-win Cooperation” was organized by Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Jinhua Municipal People’s Government, sponsored by Jinhua Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and Zhejiang Wuju Opera Research Centre. As one of the highlights, the promotion activities of the first station have been successfully held at the African Union Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
As a major member of the BRICS with China, South Africa enjoys an enduring and profound civilization and history. Ntobeko Buso, Director of Multilateral Relations and Cooperation, Tourism of South Africa, David Frost, CEO of Southern African Tourism Services Association (SATSA) were invited to the ceremony at Gallagher Conference Centre in Johannesburg where the rich cultural and tourism resources of Jinhua in natural scenery, history and humanities, intangible cultural heritage and tourism infrastructure were shown to guests in video, displaying the unique charm of poetic Zhejiang and forecasting the wonderful activities to follow, which won rounds of applause and strong interest from the guests present. Besides, as a golden card and traditional opera of Zhejiang culture, Wuju Opera was performed in its glamour. “Scattering Flowers by the Celestial Maiden” and “Sanchakou”, two classic ones, show the characteristic highlight of a “mixture of singing plays and martial plays” vividly. In particular, the Chinese flower drum performance, which was praised by President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit, was also staged, incorporating the vitality of South Africa and the passion of China.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of China-South Africa diplomatic relations. During the past 25 years, the two countries have conducted extensive exchanges and cooperation and achieved fruitful results in culture, tourism, economy, trade, education.
On that day, China International Travel Service (CITS) and NBK, a leading travel agency in South Africa, signed the “Memorandum for the Strategic Cooperation of Jinhua--South Africa Travel Services on Regular Tourism Connectivity” on behalf of Jinhua and South Africa, symbolizing a closer cultural and tourism collaboration and a new chapter for China-Africa cultural and tourism cooperation and exchanges.
In addition, the characteristic display venue of Jinhua cultural tourism was also set up, inviting the guests to be fully immersed in a lively ink and wash painting of Jinhua with intangible cultural heritage, Wuju Opera performance, and online exhibition of “Golden World with Surging Clouds in Africa”. In particular, “Tortoise of Longevity Serving Tea”, an intangible cultural heritage program with a history of over 160 years won great admiration from the guests.
On the morning of 21st September, members of Zhejiang Wuju Opera Research Centre and South Africa Art Troupe had a splendid humanistic exchange activity in Lesedi Culture Village, cradle of living African culture. They had heated discussions on Chinese Wuju Opera and African dance, manifesting the understanding between them and their love for beautiful life.
It is reported that 2023 China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month entitled “Closer People-to-people Ties, Cultural Exchange, Win-win Cooperation” will feature a total of 13 activities. Apart from the promotion activities in Ethiopia, South Africa and Tanzania, a variety of activities will be organized, including the opening ceremony of China-Africa Economic and Trade Forum and China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month, the promotion activities in African countries, the promotion centre of Jinhua Culture and Tourism in Africa, the visit of Zhejiang Wuju Opera Research Centre to Africa, Forum on China-Africa Cultural and Tourism Industrial Cooperation, “Qiao Chui Fang” exchange with Africa, and “Wuju Opera Performances”.
The much-anticipated promotion activities in African countries will then go across the vast African continent and reach Tanzania, the third station. With more activities of cooperation and exchanges, Zhejiang and Africa will march towards a higher level and a wider field in cultural and tourism cooperation and promotion for a “golden” card for China-Africa Exchanges and a new and bright future together.