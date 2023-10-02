‘Golden’ Card for China-Africa Exchanges, a New and Bright Future

China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month entitled “Closer People-to-people Ties, Cultural Exchange, Win-win Cooperation” was organized by Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Jinhua Municipal People’s Government, sponsored by Jinhua Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and Zhejiang Wuju Opera Research Centre. As one of the highlights, the promotion activities of the first station have been successfully held at the African Union Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

As a major member of the BRICS with China, South Africa enjoys an enduring and profound civilization and history. Ntobeko Buso, Director of Multilateral Relations and Cooperation, Tourism of South Africa, David Frost, CEO of Southern African Tourism Services Association (SATSA) were invited to the ceremony at Gallagher Conference Centre in Johannesburg where the rich cultural and tourism resources of Jinhua in natural scenery, history and humanities, intangible cultural heritage and tourism infrastructure were shown to guests in video, displaying the unique charm of poetic Zhejiang and forecasting the wonderful activities to follow, which won rounds of applause and strong interest from the guests present. Besides, as a golden card and traditional opera of Zhejiang culture, Wuju Opera was performed in its glamour. “Scattering Flowers by the Celestial Maiden” and “Sanchakou”, two classic ones, show the characteristic highlight of a “mixture of singing plays and martial plays” vividly. In particular, the Chinese flower drum performance, which was praised by President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit, was also staged, incorporating the vitality of South Africa and the passion of China.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of China-South Africa diplomatic relations. During the past 25 years, the two countries have conducted extensive exchanges and cooperation and achieved fruitful results in culture, tourism, economy, trade, education.