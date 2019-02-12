Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

I observed with interest the sudden activity of the Hawks, pursuant to the disclosures made to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. It appears strange to me that the people who actually spilt the beans at the Zondo Commission (Messrs Agrizzi, Van Tonder, etc) were arrested, while former Correctional Services commissioner, Lindi Mti, was allowed to “hand himself over to the police”.

And what about the arrests of those implicated at a more serious level, such as Mr Gavin Watson (erstwhile friend of ex-president of the ANC, Jacob Zuma, and benefactor-in-chief of the ANC); Ms Nomvula Mokonyane (ANC Minister of Communication); Mr Thabang Makwetla (ANC Deputy Minister of Justice); Ms Dudu Myeni (close friend of ex-president of the ANC, Jacob Zuma, former chairwoman of SAA and chairwoman of the Jacob Zuma Foundation); Dr Khotso de Wee (ANC deployee as COO at Department of Justice and Constitutional Development); Mr Vincent Smith senior ANC MP, stepped-aside chairman of three parliamentary committees, newly appointed member of the Land Expropriation Ad Hoc Committee of Parliament); Mr Tom Moyane; Mr Gwede Mantashe, et al? Why have they not been arrested?

What message does this send to anyone with information regarding corruption and state capture? Disclose what you know and we’ll arrest you while letting the more important persons implicated run free!

Just wondering...

Jeffrey Lewis

Woodstock

Cape Times