File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

We have such complex and diverse interests as a nation. For instance, personally, I would poignantly not appreciate being offered a political party regalia. In the same vein, I would not like to be invited to a political gathering so that I should be swayed as to which political home I am supposed to pledge my allegiance to. Third, I do not appreciate a situation where the street in which I am residing is replete with political parties’ insignia.

The reason for sounding repulsive and probably shunning these gracious gatherings is that I probably understand my responsibility on how to nurture our hard-fought democracy:

Lest I get accused of embellishing my cognitive intuition, I also equally understand and appreciate that my interests are not necessarily congruent with other people's interests for me to thrive in this world.

Therefore, those who appreciate these offerings - attending political rallies - should not be deterred by my self-aggrandised instincts. On the contrary, their attendance of these events is plausible as long as their souls and political conscience are gratified. After all, gracing these gatherings is a ubiquitous commitment in a complex global political arena.

While I appreciate the fact that it is possible that I could be accused of unfairly challenging the gravitas and significance of political assemblies, I nonetheless contest the patronisation of the nation as “Our People”, who regularly attend these gatherings with the hope that they will salvage some political favours from those who are tasked with overseeing our resources.

I feel more incensed when I realise that the rhetoric that is continuously recited in these gatherings does not necessarily yield what is expected of it in terms of redressing the social squalor in which “Our People” are enmeshed.

I am in solidarity with “Our People” in their quest for a better life that is devoid of challenges such as lack of proper sanitation, clean water and many other basic necessities that are potentially embedded in our freedom. Equally, it bewilders one's comprehension that we betray the very same freedom we are yearning for through torching schools, clinics, libraries, and even threatening to burn books.

Turning our schools into inferno is not a signal of a people that cares for the future generation, neither is this a sign of a people yearning for freedom and the emancipation of the African destiny.

One gets even more wound up when considering sacrifices and anguish we went through as a nation to liberate ourselves from the shackles of apartheid. And yet we continue, as a nation, to dismantle even the few amenities at our disposal.

This is a slanderous act, and I guess by so doing we are actually sending a message that we do not cherish or appreciate the democracy we gallantly fought for.

People familiar with socio-ecological systems studies note Gareth Hardin’s rise to prominence through what he referred to as a “Tragedy of the Commons”. I remain one of the fierce critics of Hardin’s “Tragedy of the Commons” analogy.

I honestly feel that his analogy that where there is a coexistence of diverse personalities and cultures there is a potential for havoc, upheaval and maladministration is both misplaced and offensive.

This is not only a misnomer on the part of Hardin, but it is to a greater extent an underrating of human values upon which people ground their daily activities. Unfortunately, rampant political upheavals as experienced in Alexandra and Soshanguve do not help us to unequivocally repel Hardin’s offensive analogy.

For me the greatest concern is that we do not seem to reach that point where we can categorically declare as a nation that we have now reached socio-political stability. I also detest the notion and insinuations that it is a norm that when we approach elections as a nation we have to expect an escalation of protests.

For me, this contention is a lethargic approach to how we should deal with challenges facing us as a nation. For me, if our leaders remain aloof and abdicate their primary role of serving the interests of “Our People” we are destined to a situation where our democratic milieu is syphoned from the liberation history.

In our democracy, which has been hailed as one of the successes globally, one cannot help but scorn the eccentric nature of political engagement on issues that are raised by “Our People”. Perhaps it is time we boldly confront the mammoth assignment of seeking ways to expunge violence from our system.

Heading towards Freedom Day, and elections thereafter, let us remind one another that we cannot afford to be oblivious on myriad challenges facing us as a nation.

The precarious nature of our locomotives; unemployment; lack of basic services in our communities remain an albatross on our leadership’s necks. That we are experiencing instability in our townships is a travesty of our democracy.

I have a strong feeling that we are a nation with a penchant inclination to build this lovely country. It is historic events such as Freedom Day; the elections day and Africa Month that will reinvigorate our innate desire to positively contribute to the prosperity of our nation.

Zeka is a research manager at Freedom Park. He is writing in his personal capacity.