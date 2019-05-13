Photo: Bongani Shilubane / African News Agency (ANA)

All our adrenalin was taken up in this election campaign, but the hormonal rush will surely return in 2024, with seismic consequences. The elementary lesson of politics that have propelled EFF leader Julius Malema into a popular figure are lost on the masses. Power is not an entitlement. It has to be created and wrested away from others.

Losers must be reminded that democratic elections, like cup finals, crown the victors, not the vanquished.

Many aspiring new leaders projected a negative image among a discerning part of the electorate and in the process were decapitated.

They appeared tired and uncharacteristically crude. They displayed an obsession with being negative. Their strategies and tactics read like a textbook electoral suicide note. They elevated pettiness and parochial interests above the sacrosanctity of a hitherto political correctness.

Those who were exterminated are the victims of frayed nerves and battered egos. Their outdated policies have been trashed and dumped into the political waste bin.

These opportunists compromised the pivotal moral anchor of civilised engagement for temporary selfish gains. These elections were a reality check for the ANC. It appears that it is bent on self-destruction.

It has allowed money to dictate its activities. A once noble organisation has lost its soul, its principled and humble beginnings of righteousness.

It has auctioned the principles of democratic guidance and equity to resort to squalid, dirty and shameful political prostitution, where nothing matters save the putrid gains of the moment.

The ANC received 57% of the vote due to the changing of the guard. Had the old guard prevailed, the ANC would have had difficulty attaining 45% of the votes cast.

The writing is on the wall for the ANC. It will have to drastically overhaul its vision of the future and undertake urgent steps to mollify an angry and restless nation.

The message is clear: unless there is positive change, the EFF will emerge victorious in 2024 with a clear mandate to govern.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg