Motorists are voicing their distress over interruptions in traffic that have seen delays of up to an hour because of load shedding, says the writer. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

The stage four load shedding of Tuesday and stage three load shedding yesterday affected daily functioning on various levels. Motorists are voicing their distress over delays of up to an hour in traffic. Power outages also create dangerous conditions on the roads.

It seems obvious that intersections need to be treated as four-way stops, yet, this is not always what all drivers do. Whether it is as a result of nervousness or impatience, many drivers go when they are not supposed to.

When it is your turn to cross the intersection double check every path that crosses yours before going. Rather take longer to cross than not make it across at all.

If you know that you are a driver that becomes impatient waiting in the traffic, find ways to help you remain calm and patient.

This can be listening to soothing music, leaving after peak hour or using Google Maps to see which route has the least congestion.

Remember, most drivers are feeling the same level of frustration and desire to arrive at their destination as you. Show your appreciation for points people directing the traffic.

As much as you are frustrated, the points people have a mammoth task. Without them, the situation would be even worse.

Follow our tips for driving in wet weather such as increasing following distances, give yourself some more time to arrive, adjust speed for the conditions and avoid driving through puddles to help you stay safe on the roads.

It is essential to accept that you are going to encounter major traffic and impatient drivers. Becoming irate will only increase your own frustration levels.

Your chances of a collision increase if you attempt to block them. Remember, MasterDrive always advocates “Drive nice, it’s contagious”.

Eugene Herbert

Managing director of MasterDrive