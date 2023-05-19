More larger containerships as fire destroys feeder ship

The feeder ship X-Press Pearl ablaze off Colombo. Colombo Port Authority via G Captain WHILE seething after hearing again of the billions that have gone into the pockets of scoundrels who robbed the country of revenue that should have built houses for the poor, provided more schools – with proper toilets - and developed employment-generating projects such as a large drydock, I received a phone call last week. The caller was Wayne, the proprietor of Creative Computers in Main Road, Fish Hoek. He had discovered, he told me, that I had been wrongly billed for a purchase and that he would refund the difference. (I was unaware of the error.) Now there is an honest man – a breath of really fresh air – and I shall continue to support his outlet when purchasing computer supplies, even if it means driving a greater distance to get there. I know that I will be dealing with honourable people.

Another communication, this time by email, brought confirmation that the hapless Ever Given, the mega-containership that blocked the Suez Canal for a week earlier in the year, remains under detention by the Egyptian authorities, more than two months after the incident. Egyptian compensation demands exceed the value of the ship but in reality, as the ships that had to queue to pass through the canal did in fact transit the canal later, all that the Suez Canal Authority itself lost were the canal dues that would have been paid by those few ships that diverted to the Cape route at the time. Even if the costs of refloating the vessel are added to those losses, the amount claimed is staggering: $550 million (about R7.5 billion), that was reduced from $916m in the original claim! Also losing money from the incident are the consignees whose cargo remains aboard the detained ship, and perhaps some whose cargo was aboard ships delayed by the canal’s temporary closure. How compensation will be calculated in those instances is anybody’s guess, and lawyers will have a field day in pressing or responding to claims.

Also mentioned in the news sheet was the allegation that the ship’s rudder was too small for the vessel’s size, inhibiting proper steering and delaying the effect of a helm movement on the ship’s heading. Naval architects and classification societies involved with the design of the leviathans will want to investigate this notion, particularly as Ever Given had a previous accident that might have been attributable to steering difficulties. And then came news of yet another mega-containership about to enter the Asia-Europe trade. With nine times the cargo capacity of Safmarine’s Big Whites that were the talk of Dockland when they entered service in the late 1970s, the 400m, 23 000-teu CMA CGM Trocadero will join about 25 vessels of similar size on that trade, meaning that several of the huge ships will pass through the Suez Canal each day – with all the inherent risks they pose with their enormous windage and width. A photograph shows that she has container cell guides above the main deck, a design feature that will reduce losses of containers over the side in heavy weather. Since only a few European, North American and Asian ports can accommodate vessels of this size, feeder ship operations will grow to move containers between the hub ports and smaller ports. Once thought large for bluewater trading, vessels of 2 000-teu capacity will find niche feeder ship services.

Burning out off Colombo is the almost brand new 2 700-teu feeder ship X-Press Pearl whose containerised chemical cargo caught fire. The intense heat generated by the fire spread throughout the ship, destroying the vessel and fears were expressed that she might sink, with the resultant pollution from several hundred tons of bunkers aboard. According to reports, she had been refused entry to two other ports to discharge a container from which nitric acid was leaking. Although apparently non-flammable, nitric acid is highly corrosive and, of course, may have reacted with other chemicals aboard to cause the fire. Why is an aircraft with a problem granted immediate permission to make an emergency landing, while, in some quarters, ships and their crews seem to be regarded as expendable? What if X-Press Pearl had been a mega-containership? While the South African trade is seeing a growth in the size of containerships, the terminals are not equipped to handle the mega-vessels, although Ngqura, a gull’s glide from the Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) breakwater, is supposedly being developed and marketed as the local hub port for the region.