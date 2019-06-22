Proteas captain Faf du Plessis is bowled by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson for 23 runs during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

There can be no justification for the Proteas’ worst-yet World Cup campaign. Equally there can be no sympathy for a squad whose leadership opted for the pressure-free “what will be will be” approach and attitude before a ball was bowled in anger. The Proteas were never a good enough side to win this tournament but there was enough quality for them to at least be competitive.

The lack of mongrel in each game is what has angered me more than the fact that the Proteas’ solitary win was against minnows Afghanistan.

South African sports supporters have every right to feel angry at the manner of the Proteas’ exit from the tournament with three league matches still to be played.

The four defeats were emphatic.

The Proteas were outplayed, but with each game the fight and passion invariably associated with the Proteas at previous tournaments was simply not there.

They didn’t show fight.

There was the odd cameo, be it with bat or ball, from a handful of players but the view from afar was that this was a team that arrived in England with more hope than conviction.

It was also a team that arrived without the right mental approach.

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson must take the blame for the lack of mental preparation and in all likelihood he will walk away before he is axed. Gibson is a popular bloke and the South African media have been kind to him because of his affable nature.

It is exactly this personality that must be a consideration in the post-mortem of the horror show that played out in the guise of a World Cup campaign. The laid-back Gibson attitude was also in contrast to the South African sporting psyche.

We, as a nation, have always (and will always) have expectations of our national sides. And to reinforce my earlier sentiments, those expectations are of the fight and not necessarily the result.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis’s pre-tournament comment that there would be life after the World Cup, regardless of whether the Proteas won or lost, was a statement that will forever be associated with the 2019 World Cup failure. More so because of the impotency in performance.

You can’t tell South African sports fans that it doesn’t really matter whether the team wins or loses because to them (and I am among the millions) it does matter. At least in the moment it matters.

Agreed, there are bigger things than a cricket match or a cricket tournament, but as sporting fanatics you at least want the players in your national team believing that there is consequence to the failure.

That they didn’t could be attributed to several having announced their international retirements before the tournament, or hinting that this could be their last tournament.

Mentally, the Proteas were just never at this tournament. Quinton de Kock, in the build-up to the New Zealand match, said he and his teammates were not feeling any additional pressure that defeat would end their tournament.

Well, perhaps if they had put more pressure on themselves there would have been greater effort and performance.

Keohane is an award-winning sports journalist and the head of sport at Independent Media