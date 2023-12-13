SA stunned by death of another musician

Something hungry and evil is craving for the blood of top South African musicians. It was barely bedtime on Monday when news broke that Bulelwa Mkutukana, known as Zahara, had died.

Two weeks ago, Zahara’s family posted a statement on her social media accounts stating that the Loliwe singer had been admitted to hospital suffering from “physical pains” and that doctors had been treating her. Zahara shot to fame after she released her first studio album in 2011, titled Loliwe, which went double platinum. Two years later, her second album Phendula also rocked the charts.

And she did it again in 2015, with Country Girl, which went triple platinum, and then Nqaba Yam – her fifth album which hit number one on iTunes. The self-taught guitarist scooped 17 South African Music Awards, three Metro FM awards and a Nigeria Entertainment award. Her death comes at a time when the nation is still coming to terms with the deaths of rappers AKA and Riky Rick, gqom legend Mampintsha, bacardi pioneer Vusi Ma R5, rapper and dancer Costa Titch, Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala of TKZee fame, rapper and hip hop star DJ Dimplez, gospel icon Deborah Fraser, jazz singer Gloria Bosman and amapiano artist DJ Sumbody, among others.

Zahara has without a doubt been welcomed in the afterlife by these superstars and our other departed greats such as pop queen Brenda Fassie, reggae king Lucky Dube, trumpeter Hugh Masekela, gospel stars Lundi Tyamara and Sfiso Ncwane and kwaito musician Mandoza, among others. Together, they will surely create one massive music bash on the other side in typical South African fashion, characterised by everything that makes Mzansi tick. To us who remain here, let us remember to celebrate our stars when they are still among us; give them their flowers when they are still alive. Zahara may be gone, but let her music live on and let music producers and record companies not exploit the artists who keep the nation dancing and singing and continue to do so even from the grave.