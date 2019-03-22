Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Several times daily, everyone feels the effects of Eskom’s notorious blackouts which, we are told, will continue as the power provider has few answers to the crisis. The longer the situation continues, the more the economy is damaged and the list of potential investors shrinks.

With that goes the hope of economic growth and job creation, leaving millions to continue in desperate poverty.

The electorate should know that we are now reaping the results of nine horrific years of abhorrent misrule during which the locusts fattened themselves off every green shoot in the land, leaving a parched earth behind.

On January 14, 2015, my Port Pourri column in this newspaper called for radical moves to solve the crisis, rather than wait for Eskom’s maintenance programmes or power station construction projects to be completed in an ever-extending time frame and escalating budget.

Let me remind readers of the points raised in that article that suggested ways in which the shipping world could help alleviate the power blackouts that were also prevalent at the time.

When the huge crane barge Castoro Otto underwent a refit in Simon’s Town some years ago, residents complained about the continuous noise from its generators, to which the master responded that if his ship had to use shore power, he doubted that there would be much left for the town. Such is the output of the plant aboard many large ships and offshore structures.

When Minister Pravin Gordhan and his team wisely consulted the engineering sector, marine engineers were among those who attended the meeting, and perhaps they advised him that the shipping industry could provide a short-term solution for the crisis.

After all, a 71-megawatt power plant aboard a barge provides electricity for a Caribbean island, and the new super containerships are powered by two 30MW engines, and huge LNG FPSOs (liquefied natural gas floating production storage and offloading) can produce about 100MW to maintain their production levels.

With a number of vessels, platforms, rigs and other structures still in lay-up following the decline in the offshore oil sector, perhaps some of these - with their significant generating capacity - could be chartered in the short-term, their generating capacity increased and modified for local use, and berthed in our ports.

If nothing more, suitably modified structures or power barges chartered for the purpose could provide enough electricity to drive harbour equipment such as container gantries, reefer containers in the export stack, dry dock pumps and bulk loading machinery, as well as powering the surrounding area, thereby reducing the demand in that port for power from the Eskom grid.

With a lead-in time of about 12 months, power-generating barges could be custom-built, or a care­fully planned conversion project could see a large heavy-lift ship, or even a large tanker emerge as a 100MW floating power station that could take up a position in any port. A leader in converting ships to power stations is a Turkish company that may have one or two available at short notice.

Although these generators can be adapted to run on heavy fuel oil, rather than more expensive diesel used in shoreside diesel power stations, the daily hire rate must be added to the fuel costs, making this a costly but necessary exercise.

However, when compared with the cost of new shoreside power stations, this is a temporary solution to help counteract a serious crisis that, in terms of revenue lost through idle machinery and people as well as losses in production, costs the country billions of rand a day.

If Eskom gets its power stations operating at full capacity and threats of blackouts wane, these floating power stations could be chartered to other governments or offshore oil operations and towed to new locations.

Places hit by natural disasters - such as Beira at present - could be powered by such equipment that could be on location very quickly.

With the present power uncertainty in South Africa that needs to be addressed urgently lest we lose even more production and investment, perhaps these ideas should be investigated with much vigour - as some did when the water crisis prompted serious consideration and extensive calculations to bring Antarctic icebergs to the Cape.

On a similar score, if inferior coal presents problems to Eskom’s ageing power stations, in such a crisis, surely the president has the power to declare a state of emergency and direct that some of the coal shipments headed for export via Richards Bay be diverted to the operating power stations?

After all, bulk carrier after bulk carrier move some of our best steam coal from Richards Bay to foreign power stations when our own are struggling.

Perhaps the president should also tell our neighbours that we simply cannot supply their every power need.

While Minister Pravin Gordhan and his team have been very frank with the country and are busting a gut to right the situation, every avenue, every idea, every suggestion needs urgent thought to get this ship back to full steam ahead.