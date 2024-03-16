Social workers serve as beacons of hope in quest for better tomorrow

Neo Ravhuhali March 19 marks the World Social Work Day under the theme: “Buen Vivir: Shared future for transformative change”.

Every year, social workers celebrate the resilience of the profession and the generations of professionals who have withstood the test of time. World Social Work Day offers a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the tireless efforts of social work practitioners in combating social injustices, fostering equality, and championing the rights and well-being of individuals, families and communities. Moreover, it serves as a catalyst for raising awareness about the pivotal role of social work in addressing pressing issues like poverty, discrimination, mental health, and equitable access to resources and services.

The day also sees social workers organising seminars as part of their professional development. It provides an occasion to shed light on the profession’s challenges while commemorating its myriad achievements. Society is transforming at a rapid pace. Social workers have to adapt to these changing times to provide the best services to their service users. This is a caring profession whose services span generations, from children to older persons. It seeks to enhance the well-being for all humanity, from the cradle to the grave. Every year, social workers celebrate the resilience of the profession and the generations of professionals who have withstood the test of time.

Social workers stand as the frontline agents of transformation. Despite facing challenges including inadequate funding, poor working conditions, high staff turnover, low salaries, heavy workloads and staff burn-out, social workers steadfastly deliver services across a spectrum of interventions. These interventions encompass prevention, early intervention, statutory support, residential care, alternative care, as well as reconstruction and after-care services. Social workers offer these vital protective services across generic and specialised fields. Their approach to service delivery is characterised by humility and dedication, as they quietly fulfil their responsibilities. Tasked with addressing pressing issues, including violence, poverty, substance abuse and inequality, they serve as beacons of hope.

These efforts dovetail with key priorities outlined in the University of the Free State’s Vision 130. This framework underscores the imperative of tackling economic disparities, food insecurity, environmental degradation, climate change, political instability, unemployment and poverty. The tradition of the social work profession has long upheld the dignity of individuals and their surroundings, promoting recognition and reverence for all people and their environment in every service provided. Social workers champion and support the autonomy of those they serve. This year’s theme promotes and advocates for attaining a state of balance and harmony. In Spanish, it is known as Buen Vivir, emphasising the importance of holistic well-being, alignment with nature, solidarity in communities, and the preservation of cultural heritage as fundamental components of a satisfying life.

Furthermore, the theme alludes to the need for social workers to invest in community-led approaches that are rooted in indigenous wisdom, therefore emphasising one of the discipline’s core principles of the right to self-determination of service users. On March 19, we honour the commitment of social workers. We recognise the hardships endured by those serving in conflict-ridden regions, and areas devastated by natural disasters. We commend the accomplishments of social workers in under-resourced countries, who remain resolute in their mission to positively impact the lives of those in need.

Social workers continue to serve their communities with dedication. They are also committed to advocating for improved wages and working conditions for all practitioners. Furthermore, they urge institutions of higher education to provide support to social work students, preparing them to effectively serve the vulnerable communities. In pursuit of a shared future for transformative change on a global scale, it is imperative that no one is left behind. * Ravhuhali is a Social Worker in the Department of Student Counselling and Development, in collaboration with the Department of Social Work at the University of the Free State