Sustainable policing is crucial

As we approach the festive season, the decision by Police Minister Bheki Cele to deploy 10 000 more police officers on the streets is a commendable effort in ensuring a safe and secure environment for tourists and locals.

The presence of law-enforcement personnel will undoubtedly provide a sense of reassurance and help deter criminal activities, allowing people to enjoy their holidays without fear. This proactive approach to combating crime deserves recognition. However, while we applaud the initiative, it is imperative to emphasise that such measures should not be limited to specific periods of the year. Sustainable security and effective crime prevention require a continuous and consistent effort throughout the year. Policing should be an ongoing and integral part of our society, ensuring that safety and security are upheld as fundamental rights for all.

Furthermore, while the deployment of additional police officers is a step in the right direction, we must critically examine the quality of training and support provided to these officers. It is evident that criminals often outsmart law enforcement, raising questions about the effectiveness of the training programmes and the resources allocated to the police. Enhancing the skills and capabilities of our officers is crucial in addressing this imbalance and ensuring they are well-equipped to confront evolving criminal tactics. Equally important is the need to address issues of integrity within the police service. Recent revelations from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate regarding the arrest of 128 SAPS officers for 80 criminal offences are deeply concerning.

These findings underscore the urgency of instilling a culture of accountability and ethical conduct within the law-enforcement agencies. New police recruits must be reminded of their responsibility to uphold the law and serve as role models for society, refraining from activities that undermine the very principles they are entrusted to protect. While the deployment of 10 000 new police officers is a positive step towards ensuring a crime-free festive season, we must advocate for sustainable policing practices and continuous improvement within the law enforcement sector. By investing in comprehensive training, enhancing resources, and promoting ethical conduct, we can strive towards a safer and more secure South Africa for all its inhabitants.