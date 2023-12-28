As we bask in the joy of the festive season, it is heartening to celebrate the safe delivery of 1 708 healthy babies on Christmas Day this year.

This remarkable achievement, an increase from the 1 414 deliveries last year, is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our health-care professionals, particularly the midwives who play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of the mothers and their children. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the health workers involved and wish all parents, including the more than 145 teen mothers, the very best on their parenting journey. The work of these health-care heroes is indispensable, especially within the public health sector where challenges abound. The safe delivery of babies represents not only a medical triumph but also a beacon of hope for families across the region.

However, amid the celebrations, it is crucial to address a concerning trend that has emerged – a significant number of the mothers giving birth are teenagers. While the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, under the leadership of MEC Nomagugu Simelane, has been steadfast in its fight against teenage pregnancy, the practice of publicly announcing the delivery of Christmas babies might inadvertently contribute to the problem. Teenage pregnancy remains a societal scourge that demands our collective attention. By showcasing these births as if celebrating an accomplishment, we risk sending the wrong message to impressionable minds.

In light of this, we earnestly appeal to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health to reconsider the practice of announcing Christmas deliveries. Instead, let us focus on reinforcing the importance of sexual and reproductive health education. Publicly acknowledging the births of babies born to teenage mothers, unintentionally or not, may inadvertently glamorise the struggles and challenges that come with early parenthood. As a society, we must collaborate with the state in its sexual and reproductive health awareness campaign. It is imperative that we encourage young people to make use of health services, particularly family planning and contraceptives, to prevent unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.