In February 2016, I was diagnosed as suffering from motor neuron disease. I am unable to walk without a walking ring/aid - experiencing a lack of proper balance. Swallowing is very slow and I have to eat food that is full of moisture. Muscles are collapsing.

What keeps me going is the tremendous support I receive from my immediate and extended family. I become thin every now and then.

Energy is fast disappearing from me. Many thanks for much support I also get from Groote Schuur Hospital, from E7 and E8 ward, where I was admitted in 2016.

Thanks to my colleagues in the ministry. A week ago, my eldest daughter and son booked me in for an appointment at the Medicross Clinic in Parow.

We visited and my daughter was asked to fill in a form, in preparation for opening a new folder.

Because of motor neuron disease I am prone to fall, and this actually happened on February 14 this year.

After continuously feeling dizzy, my children thought it was wise to go and get a second opinion.

Having filled in the forms, after 20 minutes we were told by one of the receptionists: “Your option of this medical aid does not allow your daddy to be treated here.”

What do you think? I felt a desperate need to transform our healthcare system.

The idea of National Health Insurance appears to hold substance and reality.

Feel free to add your own reflections.

Rev Canon Zolile Sogiba

Gugulethu