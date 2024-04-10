Tycoon Liebenberg to fight election as independent candidate

Louis Liebenberg, the self-made mining magnate, is embarking on a new venture – conquering Parliament. The 59-year-old former homeless man who turned his life around to become a diamond mine owner, has decided to contest the upcoming May 29 elections as an independent candidate, his sights firmly set on representing the voices of ordinary South Africans.

Liebenberg's name will appear on the regional ballot papers in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the Free State, representing a total of 93 regional seats in the National Assembly. This historic election marks the first-time independent candidates have been able to contest the polls, and Liebenberg is seizing the opportunity to bring about positive change. Born in 1964 and raised in a vicarage house as the second of five brothers, Liebenberg's journey has been one of resilience and determination.

From humble beginnings, he has risen to become the head of Forever Diamonds and Gold. Liebenberg's mission is clear – to deliver the mineral wealth of the country into the hands of ordinary people. His acquisition of the 144000-hectare mine in the Northern Cape is a significant step towards this goal. The Northern Cape Artisanal Miners Organisation has lauded his approach, stating that through companies like Forever Diamonds and Gold, more individuals are gaining opportunities to earn a decent living and support their families.

"The big mining companies don't want us to earn a living, but through companies such as Forever Diamonds and Gold, we are able to earn a decent living. We are able to put food on the table," said a miner who preferred to remain anonymous. Liebenberg's campaign is centred on economic reform and empowering the average South African. As an employer of hundreds, he understands the importance of job creation, and his long-term employment and training programmes at the Namaqualand mine have already begun reducing unemployment, particularly among youth and women. With a staunch belief in the potential of the country's mineral wealth, Liebenberg is eager to serve the ordinary people of South Africa and is prepared to put his money where his mouth is.

“I am excited and honoured to be contesting the elections as an independent candidate. This is a historic moment, and I am determined to seize the opportunity to represent the voices of ordinary South Africans and bring about meaningful change,” Liebenberg replied when asked why he chose to throw his name into the mix of potential parliamentary candidates. “My primary goal is to deliver the mineral wealth of our nation into the hands of the people. “For too long, the benefits of our natural resources have been concentrated in the hands of a few. I want to change that by creating more opportunities for artisanal mining and empowering communities to earn a decent living from the riches beneath our soil.”