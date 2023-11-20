UK Bank’s puny fine: more than a tickle than a slap

In a recent revelation that has sent shock waves through the South African financial landscape, 28 banks, including the UK-based Standard Chartered, have been implicated in manipulation of the rand.

The Competition Commission's decision to impose a seemingly paltry R42.7 million fine on Standard Chartered has left many questioning the adequacy of the punishment for such a severe transgression. The manipulation of the rand by these financial institutions not only raises serious ethical concerns, but also poses a significant threat to the stability of the South African economy. The financial market is the cornerstone of economic activity, and any form of manipulation undermines the principles of fair competition and transparency that are essential for its proper functioning. The R42.7 million admission of guilt fine, amounts to a mere fraction of Standard Chartered’s profits, rendering it a negligible deterrent.

This raises questions about the commitment of regulatory bodies to hold financial institutions accountable for their actions. The consequences of such leniency could embolden banks to engage in similar practices in the future, eroding the public's trust in the financial system. The negative impact of rand manipulation extends beyond the immediate financial penalties. Unethical practices in the financial market can lead to distorted exchange rates, unaffordable interest rates, and could affect businesses and consumers alike. Small and medium-sized businesses, in particular, are vulnerable to currency fluctuations, and any manipulation exacerbates the challenges they face in a volatile economic environment.