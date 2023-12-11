What about Palestinians’ human rights?

The meaning and purpose of Sunday’s International Human Rights Day commemoration was nothing short of rhetoric, especially when millions of innocent Palestinians are victims of Israeli human rights violations that the world powers, including the US and Britain, are seemingly endorsing. The commemoration came just 24 hours after Britain abstained while the US vetoed a UN resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and a halt to the war that has killed more than 17 400 Palestinians and about 1 100 people in Israel since October 7.

The same nations do not hesitate in punishing any country they deem to be in violation of human rights. To them, the meaning of human rights differs depending on who you are and where you are from. Ask our neighbours Zimbabwe about the impact of the decades-long sanctions imposed by Western countries apparently against individuals they claim were human rights abusers.

No amount of suffering by Zimbabweans has shaken these countries. But nothing compares to the scale of Israel’s human rights violations in Palestine. This is especially so in Gaza where it has not only murdered children and women, but has cut off electricity and water in hospitals where innocent civilians seek refuge from the attacks.

The claim that Israel has the right to defend itself is nothing but an attempt to exonerate the Benjamin Netanyahu regime from being held responsible for the war crimes it has committed on innocent civilians. Its fight against Hamas has nothing to do with attacking hospitals, historic buildings including mosques and schools where victims of its attacks are sheltering. How the International Criminal Court (ICC) has not acted, in any way, on these crimes is unbelievable and gives credence to the criticism that it is selective about who it pursues.

If only the Human Rights Day statement by ICC chief Judge Piotr Hofmański, below, was matched by action, the world would, perhaps, be a better place: “This year’s theme, ‘Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All’, resonates particularly with the court’s mandate. Through its work, the court can help protect and uphold the rights of people to live in peace, equality and dignity.”