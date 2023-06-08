Enhance your smart TV experience at a fraction of the cost

Customers in the market for a new smart TV can cringe at the high price tags that premium units fetch. However, thanks to Xiaomi, upgrading yours can be done at a fraction of the cost.

The second generation of TV boxes is rapidly replacing the first generation with technological innovation over the years, making them an incredibly attractive and convenient product - especially for those wanting to enhance their streaming experience without falling out of pocket. Thankfully, Xiaomi's solution comes in the form of its latest Box S 2nd Gen (PFJ4151EU) and 2K TV Stick Media Player (PFJ4098EU), which encompass some of the most cutting-edge functionality, resulting in an experience never seen before - even when paired with an older TV model featuring HDMI ports. Not only do Xiaomi's latest generation of TV boxes and TV sticks dodge the cost of new smart TVs, but they can also offer a refreshed experience on an old TV by upscaling content.

Other benefits of Xiaomi's plug-in streaming options include more rapid processing, ensuring smoother images and quicker loading times, and enhanced interface, making it easier to navigate and access a wider variety of content than ever before, thanks to the Google Play Store - built right into the product. This allows for a more immersive and varied viewing experience, with sharp, vibrant colours and high-definition images complemented by advanced technology and software. While scores of high-end and cheaper TV boxes have since flooded the market, Xiaomi's Box S 2nd Gen and 2K TV Stick Media Player have become a trusted name in producing affordable devices without compromising on premium engineering.