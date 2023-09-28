Five innovations to upgrade your smart home in time for Spring

With a range of new smart home devices available over a number months prior, Spring might make for the perfect time to upgrade any smart home.

For a start, voice control is becoming increasingly popular, with companies such as Google Home, and Amazon Alexa offering a variety of options for connecting and controlling home appliances. With voice control, users can control a range of devices such as light bulbs, thermostats, security cameras and door locks, all with the sound of your voice. In addition, remote access to a smart home is now available with the use of mobile apps, allowing users to check the temperature of your home, or even lock and unlock doors while away.

This results in peace of mind, knowing that monitoring your home and family, even when you’re not there. Lastly, smart homes are great for energy efficiency and cost savings. By connecting your appliances to your home, you can control the temperature of your home, as well as the amount of energy used in your home. This can help you save on electricity bills, as well as helping the environment. Overall, having a smart home is an increasingly popular way to make life easier and more convenient, as it offers a variety of benefits to make every day more convenient.

From voice control, to remote access and energy savings, there are many advantages to having a smart home, and with prices starting from as little as R200, it is more affordable than ever to start your own smart home, buy simply purchasing a light bulb as a first smart product, and building from there. Chinese manufacturer, Xiaomi has an extensive range of appliances and systems that are designed to make home life easier. In addition to its connected home offerings, this company has also produced some of the most innovative products in the market. Take, for example, the company’s robotic vacuum. This vacuum is the first of its kind to offer advanced mapping, navigation, and scheduling features, which allow it to analyse the layout of your home and create customised cleaning plans to ensure the most efficient cleaning experience.

Starting the day off smartly and efficiently can make all the difference when it comes to making sure everything runs smoothly. To ensure that your day runs as planned, Xiaomi has the perfect range of Smart Home products to help make your day a breeze. Xiaomi Smart Blender The Xiaomi Smart Blender is the perfect blend of power and convenience. With its powerful blending performance and easy to use and clean design, the Xiaomi Smart Blender is perfect for those busy mornings. Additionally, it is fully remote controlled via smartphone, and integrates perfectly with other smart home products.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer For those days when you have to rush off to soccer practice and don't have time to make snacks, the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer is the perfect solution. Simply set the air fryer to the desired operation and time, and you’ll have hot, fresh snacks ready for the kids when you get back. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Smart Humidifier 2

During flu season, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Smart Humidifier 2 come in especially handy. The air purifier removes dust, pollen, and smoke from the air, while the humidifier adds moisture to ensure your skin stays hydrated. Both of these devices can be operated remotely with your smartphone. Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 For those days when you're feeling hot and bothered, the Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 is the perfect cooling solution. And when the winter chill sets in, the Xiaomi Smart Tower Heater Lite provides energy-efficient heating.