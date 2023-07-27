Robot vacuums: The future of household cleanliness

With its convenience and ease of use, it is no wonder why the robot vacuum has become such a popular choice as a smart home product.

The autonomous vacuum is one of the oldest technologies that has managed to induct itself into the modern smart home products. It is an incredible feat considering the technology has been around for some time now. With the advancement of technology, it has now become a common product for many households. Autonomous vacuum is a self-operating robotic vacuum cleaner that cleans floors and carpets without any human intervention. Today, the robot vacuum is now also able to be controlled remotely via a smartphone app, allowing users to schedule cleanings and even monitor the progress of the robot while it is cleaning. With its convenience and ease of use, it is no wonder why the autonomous vacuum has become such a popular choice for smart home products.

The best part about robot vacuums is that they can be integrated into a smart home setup. For example, Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi’s MiHome app allows users to connect their latest range of robot vacuum cleaners to not only their smartphone but to sync among other smart devices. This means that users can control them through voice commands, schedule cleaning sessions, and even get notifications when a cleaning session is done. This has made robot vacuums a must-have in many households, and it is no surprise that it has become one of the most common smart home products today. The vacuum cleaners also feature sensors around them, which allow them to navigate the home under furniture to clean the entire floor.

How Robot Vacuums Work For those who have yet to experience this kind of technology, robotic vacuum cleaners are more simply designed than expected. Most models feature three cleaning brushes, all facing the floor. The first two brushes rotate inward, making it easier to “sweep” toward the third brush, which gathers dirt into the suction mouth of the cleaner.

These brushes require replacement after a certain period of use and are generally sold at the same place of purchase. Xiaomi's latest range of robot vacuum cleaners, including the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner E10, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 and S10+, and the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop X10+, feature a more rigid brush system which extends their usage. Like other products today, Xiaomi's autonomous vacuums also feature a mopping function. Some other models require the user to replace the container, which captures dirt, with one that features a flat cleaning cloth and water tank.

More elite models like the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop X10+ have a 5200mAh battery and feature S-Cross AI Advanced 3D obstacle recognition and avoidance sensor system, which allows the device to navigate and clean more efficiently. Choosing the right robot vacuum When choosing the right robot vacuum, there are a few major factors to consider. First, determine which type of floor surfaces, such as carpets and ensure the vacuum is designed to handle them.

Secondly, make sure the robot can navigate around furniture and other obstacles. A larger home will need a larger vacuum that can cover more area. Additionally, consider the noise level of the vacuum, as you don’t want it to be too loud while trying to relax in your home. It is also important to choose a robot vacuum manufacturer, to avoid disappointment when using the product, as cheaper, lesser-known brands have been proven to fail at suction technology, navigation, connectivity and overall use as a regular vacuum cleaner. Ticking all the boxes of the future of home automation and cleaning, Xiaomi’s latest range of robot vacuum’s supreme functionality surpasses that of its rivals. The new range of vacuum cleaners features a stellar list of new specifications, which outperform other vacuum cleaners.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner E10 The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner E10 is the most affordable member of Xiaomi’s new robot vacuum family, yet its features are incredibly powerful. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner E10 features four suction levels while being powered by a 2600mAh battery, which offers up to 110 minutes of cleaning time. The E10 also employs a zigzag path, optimised to map the cleaning area with improved cleaning efficiency. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10

Similarly, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 allows its user to track cleaning progresses while virtually mapping wall and multi-floor areas with an anti-collision system, which will detect obstacles and adjust the cleaning path so that it will not bump into furniture or other objects in your home. Additionally, the S10 has a low noise level of only 58dB, which allows it to be discreet and not disturb you while it is cleaning. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10+ The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10+ is perfect for a fast and efficient cleaning experience. It features double-pad pressure mopping for quick stain removal, easy cleaning of dust and debris, and removal of small dust particles. Its LDS laser navigation system allows smart house planning and fast and precise mapping of the home environment. Moreover, you can easily control it through the Mi Home app, and it is equipped with a powerful 2600 Pa suction and a 5200mAh battery that allows it to clean up to 250 square meters in one go.