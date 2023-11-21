November is here, and while it is not quite Black Friday, festive sales and savings are drawing closer, with the holidays just around the corner.

This time of year also marks the perfect period to get your hands on your favourite Xiaomi products at a fraction of the price thanks to massive savings at local retailers and Yuppiechef. Take advantage of these massive deals, offering the latest in smart living technology with the best tech deals that fit your budget. With these amazing offerings, you don’t need to break the bank to get the latest Xiaomi products that are sure to make everyday living a breeze. While bustling stores may keep you busy finding the ideal product to enhance your smart home, we’ve compiled a list of our top six must-have tech products from Xiaomi, to ensure this holiday is a blast:

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 - BHR5988EU Was R5,999, now R4,499 until 27 Nov Meet the perfect cleaning companion for your home, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10, equipped with a powerful cleaning system, this robotic vacuum cleaner can easily vacuum your floors and carpets, as well as mop your floors with minimal effort. It features advanced sensors, which enable it to detect and avoid obstacles, as well as a powerful suction system that can pick up dirt, pet hair, and other debris with ease. Plus, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can control it with your voice.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ - BHR6368EU Was R9,999, now R7,999 until 27 Nov The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ is ideal for stress-free and efficient cleaning and boasts double-pad pressure mopping for quick stain elimination. This product features easy dust and debris removal, and even the capability to pick up small dust particles. This vacuum is also equipped with an LDS laser navigation system, which allows for smart house planning and exact mapping of the home. Its carpet edge identification prevents mopping of any carpeting as well. You can easily manage it through the Mi Home app, and it is powered by a powerful 4000 Pa suction motor and a 5200mAh battery, capable of cleaning up to 250 square meters in a single run.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+- BHR6363EU Was R19,999, now R16,999 until 27 Nov The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ is a powerful cleaning solution that can easily take on large areas, featuring a long-lasting 5200mAh battery that can provide up to two hours of cleaning time. It also comes with an S-Cross AI™ Advanced 3D obstacle recognition and avoidance sensor system for pinpoint accuracy when cleaning around obstacles, and a powerful suction power of 4000Pa to pick up dirt, dust, and debris from crevices.

Xiaomi Smart Blender - BHR5960EU Was R2,499, now R1,899 until 27 Nov The Xiaomi Smart Blender makes for an innovative device designed to make your life easier and healthier. The blender features a powerful motor of up to 1200 watts, so you can achieve a perfect blend in seconds. It also comes with an advanced temperature control system that gives you precise control over the blend, so you can make everything from smoothies to soups and sauces. The device also comes with an easy-to-use OLED knob, with two touch buttons to easily control the device and monitor the progress of your recipes. The blender can be connected to the Mi Home app to schedule blending remotely and to send recipes.

Xiaomi Smart Pet Water Fountain - BHR6161EU Was R1,399, now R1,099 until 27 Nov The Xiaomi Smart Pet Water Fountain is a revolutionary way to ensure your pet always has access to fresh, clean water. This stylish, compact fountain is made from high-quality materials that are safe for both your pet and the environment. The fountain has a built-in filter system that removes dirt, dust, and other impurities from the water. The fountain also has an indicator light that changes colour depending on the water level. With its simple and intuitive design, the Xiaomi Smart Pet Water Fountain is an ideal choice for giving your furry friend access to clean and fresh water at all times.

Xiaomi Smart Pet Food Feeder - BHR6143EU Was R2,399, now R1,799 until 27 Nov The Xiaomi Smart Pet Food Feeder is perfect for pet owners who want to make sure their animals are getting the best nutrition possible. The feeder also has an adjustable portion size so that you can customize the right amount of food for your pet's needs. You can also set up scheduled feedings so that you never have to worry about your pet going hungry. Additionally, the feeder can detect when your pet is present and will only dispense food when it comes close. This ensures that no food is wasted and that your pet is getting the food they need.