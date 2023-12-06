UCT Online High School extends placement window for 2024 school year

It has been widely reported that traditional schools across the country are oversubscribed every year - leaving thousands of families without a school to attend in the next academic year. The alarming statistic is disclosed annually by the Department of Basic Education during its parliamentary presentation on preparedness for the next academic year.

In light of this “learner placement crisis”, UCT Online High School believes that no learner should be without quality education. To combat the current schools' admission crisis, UCT Online High School has extended its placements window to the public for the 2024 school year beginning in January. This month, UCT Online High School officially closed its applications and began placing any new applicants on a waiting list. With the deadline extension, the waiting list has been removed. While UCT Online High School would like to give all applicants entry, placements are on a first-come first served basis and will not reopen once these spots are filled.

Parents, and most importantly, learners have shown great interest in this revolutionary education offering. Learners benefit from UCT Online High School's supported self-discipline model, which allows them to pace their learning and get high quality academic support from UCT Online High School's fully-equipped expert subject specialists and support coaches whenever they need it. “We are thrilled to be offering these additional spaces until December 15, 2023 - at a time when we know there are children who still don’t have a school for 2024. As an online school, we aspire to turn physical limitations into digital opportunities for Africa’s children to access aspirational, quality secondary school education. It gives us great pleasure to know and see that we are bridging a real gap in the system,” says Tessa Venter - UCT Online High School Head of School for International Curricula. Download a CAPS, Cambridge International IGCSE or Adult Matric curriculum Info Pack from www.uctonlinehighschool.com to find out how you can join the school of the future, and one of the most affordable private schools in the country.

UCT Online High School welcomes learners and parents from any corner of the country, looking for a high-quality, online education. UCT Online High School does schooling differently. Forget classrooms, back-to-back lectures, and lots of wasted time. Here, the focus is on learning, and this is how they do it. UCT Online High School seeks to leverage technology to deliver quality online education at an affordable price. Utilising technology in the education context affords a multitude of advantages for learners, their guardians or parents, as well as the school - and they’re reaping the rewards of this innovation.

“I love the environment in terms of how UCT Online High School is actually preparing students, because I feel like the high school transition into varsity is exactly where UCT Online High School is.” – Thando, UCT Online High School Guardian “It’s an amazing online community that surrounds your child, from the teachers, to the Support Coaches, to the technical team - they come together to make sure your child reaches their full potential.” – Trisha, UCT Online High School Guardian “My child has done such a 360 - and for that I will be forever grateful - and he has made so many new good friends. He was on another online school platform and he was so isolated; no contact with other peers and it took its toll on him. We have been home online schooling since before Covid and UCT OHS was really a game changer.” – Zeta, Grade 11 UCT Online High School Guardian