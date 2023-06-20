Why is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 the best mid-range phone for me?

The world of smartphones has presented users with technology in the palm of their hand, so advanced it could once have never been imagined possible. Smartphones today have become ubiquitous in society and continue to rise in popularity, with ever-changing features making them more and more useful in daily life. And although these devices are incredibly advanced and incredibly useful, they also come with drawbacks of their own.

While they have become a major part of communication, and as more and more people depend on them for communication, entertainment, and information, the demand for smartphones has risen drastically. This increase in demand, combined with advanced technology, has made these devices more expensive. Consumers tend to make uninformed decisions when purchasing a new smartphone by buying a device popular among other users but failing to deliver the personal requirements of an individual. With expensive smartphones packed with advanced technology (many features of which will never be used) dominating these kinds of purchases, many consumers can attest to the feeling of buyer's remorse after such a transaction when their device fails to deliver and leaves them out of pocket, or even worse - 35 months of a contract left.

Despite this, it is relatively easy to find a smartphone fully laden with some of the latest functionality while also being more attractive to the wallet. With smartphones' increased functionality and technology, newer technology is becoming more affordable. However, choosing the right smartphone in this segment is relatively easy, thanks to Xiaomi's recent introduction of the Redmi Note 12. Furthermore, the latest offerings from Xiaomi, including the Redmi Note 12, are currently on sale at MTN, Vodacom and MIA, making purchasing a device in the segment more affordable.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note has become the apex of camera smartphones with a colossal 200MP camera. The trailblazer of smartphones in its class Xiaomi has recently blazed a trail with the introduction of its latest stable of smartphones consisting of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the most affordable of the set, the Redmi Note 12, which by no means lacks the personality of some of the most premium smartphones available on the market today - and not to mention its exceptional aesthetic. Around the world, in markets similar to South Africa, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is widely regarded as the best smartphone in its class, dominating over its rivals and other smartphones competing within the mid-range smartphone segment.

This is attributed to the stellar characteristics and features its boasts, embodying the traits seen in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 12 Pro, which already compete among the biggest smartphones released to date. While being the most affordable device in its series, the Redmi Note 12 makes a bold statement that premium technology doesn't have to feature a hefty price tag. With features like a larger display, powerful processor, long-lasting battery, and incredible camera capability, the Redmi Note 12 proves its bang for the buck. At the same time, its design doesn't shy away from exuding a premium look and feel. For starters, the Redmi Note 12 looks elegant, with a triple camera module on the rear with a large format display and a discreet pinhole selfie camera on its facing side. The Redmi Note 12 boasts an incredible 6.67" display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution offering its user sharp imagery and colour accuracy while making it ideal for watching movies, playing games, and viewing photos. Further accentuating its display is its 90Hz refresh rate which ensures smooth scrolling and transitions for a better user experience.

Furthering its user-centric characteristics, the Redmi Note 12 features a very conveniently placed side-mounted fingerprint scanner - making the device more secure and easy to unlock in a more natural hand positioning. The Redmi Note 12 also comes with three cameras culminating in its triple camera module - the device features a main 48 MP wide-angle lens, 8 MP ultrawide-angle lens and 2 MP macro to capture incredibly vivid details in minute objects. Meanwhile, on the front side, the device features a 13 MP wide-angle lens that ensures everyone's in the selfie. It features video recording capability of a 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second - just like its rear camera module. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 12 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, known for its power efficiency and fast performance. The device also combines 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to ensure the smartphone delivers enough power for multitasking and gaming without lag.