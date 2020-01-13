Local Government Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The average dam level for the Western Cape is sitting at 53.9%, slightly better than at the same time last year, when the level was 51.2%. 

The City of Cape Town's average dam level dropped marginally from 74.7% last week to 73.2%, nearly 10% higher than the same time in 2019 (63.3%).

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said continued early weather predictions for 2020 indicate that the season ahead may not see the rainfall that is needed in all the regions.

“This means we continue to proactively urge communities across the entire province to use water responsibly. We need to permanently reduce our water use as the resource is finite and demand keeps increasing." 

Bredell said the province continues to monitor and provide support to areas where extreme drought continues.

“We continue to be most concerned about the Karoo region of the province where the Gouritz River catchment sees average dam levels of only 15.5% at the moment, despite recent rainfall in the region. 

"The area continues to rely largely on groundwater for drinking and presently all communities still have sufficient drinking water. 

"Farmers in those regions continue to be most affected and we urge them to contact the provincial department of agriculture for assistance,” Bredell said.

Major dam statistics:

Voëlvlei dam – 76.8% full this week (2018: 80.1%. Last week: 78.6%)

Bergriver Dam 87.8% full this week (2018: 86.7%. Last week: 89.7%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 64.3% full this week (2018: 48.3%. Last week: 65.7%)

Clanwilliam Dam 56.4%. (2018: 63.6%. Last week: 60.7%) 

Major dams 13/1/2020
 Previous week % 2019
Berg River 88.1
 90.0
 87.2
Steenbras Lower
 80.2
 82.7
 64.4
Steenbras Upper 99.5
 99.7
 70.9
Theewaterskloof 65.1
 66.4
 48.9
Voëlvlei
 77.1
 78.8
 80.7
Wemmershoek
 77.2
 79.2
 74.7
Total Stored Ml 657 373
 671 122
 568 377
% Storage 73.2
 74.7
 63.3

 