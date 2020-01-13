Local Government Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The average dam level for the Western Cape is sitting at 53.9%, slightly better than at the same time last year, when the level was 51.2%. The City of Cape Town's average dam level dropped marginally from 74.7% last week to 73.2%, nearly 10% higher than the same time in 2019 (63.3%).

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said continued early weather predictions for 2020 indicate that the season ahead may not see the rainfall that is needed in all the regions.

“This means we continue to proactively urge communities across the entire province to use water responsibly. We need to permanently reduce our water use as the resource is finite and demand keeps increasing."

Bredell said the province continues to monitor and provide support to areas where extreme drought continues.