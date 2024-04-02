Anneke Bosch hopes to bat even longer for Proteas Women in Sri Lanka series decider

The Proteas Women will be heading to East London this week desperate to claim a first T20 international series win in five attempts tomorrow at Buffalo Park (6pm start). After claiming an emphatic victory in the first match of the series against Sri Lanka in Benoni last week, the Proteas were brought straight back down to earth with another demoralising seven-wicket defeat to the visitors in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

Overall, it was the Proteas’ eighth defeat in their last 14 T20s. During this period, they have lost 3-0 to Pakistan (away), drawn 1-1 with both New Zealand and Bangladesh (at home), and lost 2-1 against world champions Australia (away). It has certainly set off alarm bells, with the next ICC T20 World Cup set to be held in Bangladesh in a few months.

The team have certainly struggled to build on their remarkable success in finishing as runners-up in the previous T20 World Cup held in South Africa last year. It was the first time any senior South African team had progressed to a World Cup final. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are on an entirely contrasting trajectory, with Chamari Athapaththu’s team having won two of their last three T20 series, including a historic 2-1 victory in England.

Even more impressive for the visitors in their build-up to the T20 World Cup have been the performances of youngsters such as teenager Vishmi Gunaratne, who struck an undefeated 65 in the second match at the JB Marks Oval. Proteas all-rounder Anneke Bosch is aware that the hosts have to get their house in order very quickly. “We started well, but lost our way in the last 10 overs. It was the same with the ball and in the field … we let ourselves down as well,” Bosch said.

“We will have to do better in all three departments and go back, look at all our plans and the way in which we execute.” Bosch’s performance with the bat was one of the few positives in Potchefstroom for the Proteas, with the 30-year-old filling in superbly for skipper Laura Wolvaardt at the top of the order with her fourth T20I half-century off just 32 balls (including four fours and two sixes). “I’m fairly pleased with my own performance. I’d like to have batted for longer because it wasn’t the easiest pitch to bat on, and to have an in-batter for the second half of the innings was important,” she said.

However, she admitted that the hosts had missed their captain Wolvaardt, who was ruled out through illness, especially after the skipper had struck her maiden T20I century at Willowmoore Park in the previous game. It is not yet clear whether Wolvaardt will be ready for the Buffalo Park series decider, but Bosch is certainly hoping so. “It was a bit of a shock that Laura wasn’t playing, but mainly because it happened so late,” said Bosch.