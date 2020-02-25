Association's nearly R1m debt leaves SA athletes out of global competition









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Elite athletes with Down Syndrome will not be able to compete at the World Trysome Games in Turkey next month due to the South African Sports Association for the Intellectually Impaired’s (Sasa-II) debt of about R950 000. The association’s president, Ronnie Mohlabi, said a decision had been taken that participation in international events would be suspended. The event is considered the “Olympic Games” for the intellectually impaired. “This decision seeks to ensure that Sasa-II does not incur any further debt while dealing with the one at hand. "Some faceless pressure groups are out to vilify us and attempt to circumvent both the suspension and our resolution by raising our own funds and demanding to participate internationally in our name.”

Mohlabi said it was against Sasa-II participation rules for an athlete to participate without the backing of the body.

“It would be against the Sasa-II participation policy which dictates that the people who represent Sasa-II internationally should be selected during a national event.

"It is true that irrespective of how good an individual or a team is, no person or team can use our name to participate internationally unless they have been duly selected during our national games.

"It is not in the best interest of SASA-II that only the haves must participate internationally to the exclusion of the previously disadvantaged.”

The association had been sending proposals for funding to local banks, insurance companies and other organisations, said Mohlabi.

Fifteen-year-old swimming champion Minke Janse van Rensburg, of George, is among the athletes who will not compete at the event.

Minke’s father, Hennie Janse van Rensburg, said they had offered to pay for their children to compete, but Sasa-II would not allow this.

“The president said then it would be a case of the haves and have nots, but we were happy to contribute to everyone’s costs. We are very disappointed. Our kids are professional athletes and this is the one thing they are very proud of.”

Janse van Rensburg said his daughter started swimming at 13 and had since raked up a number of records, and last year became the new Down Syndrome Open Africa record holder for 100m freestyle.

“In the past year she registered 37 international records, and she keeps improving. It’s unfair that normal sports federations get money to send athletes wherever, and as a parent I feel who are they to decide that my child is not important enough?

"This is the biggest sports event for children with Down Syndrome and it does do much for their self-esteem when they see people from their school and friends welcoming them back at the airport.”

Ann van Bosch, from Durban, said her daughter Melisa was also disappointed that all their hard work would go down the drain.

“They have been working at this for two years and it is a devastating blow to their psyche and emotional wellbeing. You train, you diet and look after yourself, all to get told that you cannot go.”

She said her daughter had brought back a number of medals from past international games .

“She is a top female swimmer in the country. This is like saying Chad le Clos cannot go to the Olympics because the relevant people have not done what they need to do - the governmental bodies that are supposed to be looking after the athletes.”

Department of Sport and Recreation Chief director for communications, Mickey Modisane, and Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s spokesperson Asanda Magaqa had not responded to questions by deadline.

