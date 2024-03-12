Bird starting to take flight for Province

Western Province’s Jonathan Bird has shown some good form in the opening weekend of the CSA T20 Challenge. | BackpagePix Zaahier Adams When a 17-year-old Jonathan Bird struck an undefeated 143 not out for South Africa Under-19 to seal a Youth ODI series victory over their English counterparts in Gosforth back in 2018, the Bishops prodigy had everyone earmarking him as the next Graeme Smith.

Bird was indeed tall and left-handed but possibly a touch more elegant at the crease. The excitement grew even further when Bird starred on his List A debut for Western Province with a maiden century several months later. Unfortunately, for Bird, he has not been able to maintain the momentum on a consistent basis. The talent and potential are still there, but he has not been able to produce the numbers that gets everyone to sit up and take notice and hence missed out on being signed for the SA20 as a rookie last season.

An untimely grade one strain to his left quad muscle last season also hampered his development. With Province boasting a bevy of talented young batters such as Daniel Smith, Gavin Kaplan and Juan James all waiting in the wings, it has increased the pressure on Bird to take his opportunities. It seemed like it was proving all a bit too much during this season’s CSA 1-Day Cup, where he managed just one half-century. Due to his indifferent form Kaplan and Smith were preferred for the majority of the red-ball matches, with Bird only called up once for the Boland match, although he did strike a fine 78 in the first innings.

Bird is still held in high esteem at Newlands by coach Salieg Nackerdien with the Province mentor recalling the youngster for the CSA T20 Challenge that started over the weekend. A move lower down the order to accommodate new Proteas Test star David Bedingham, joining Tony de Zorzi in facing the new ball, has worked wonders for Bird. Walking in at No 4 against the Dolphins at Kingsmead in the tournament opener last Friday, Bird made 40 off 30 balls to hold Province’s innings together. The 22-year-old followed it up with 61 not out off 33 balls to power WP to a bonus point win over the Tuskers at Newlands on Sunday. Now batting at No 3, Bird showed great intent from the outset, especially against the Tuskers spin bowlers as he drove powerfully down the ground on a few occasions.

Kyle Verreynne of Western Province. | BackpagePix WP captain Kyle Verreynne was pleased with the youngster’s output over the weekend, with Bird claiming the Player of the Match award in both games. “Really happy for Jonno Bird. The last two games have gone really well for him,” Verreynne said. “Nice to see him back in the team and amongst the runs again and in form.” Verreynne was equally happy that his team could bounce back with two consecutive victories after their demoralising defeat in the CSA 4-Day Series final to the Lions the previous week.

“We are quite happy with the weekend,” he said. “Two wins from two. Getting an away win over Dolphins that was quite nice, and then at Newlands, we’ve been really strong at home this season “It's nice to have a bit of momentum going into the next couple of games. The boys have gone really well. You always want to start off nicely and hopefully we can continue that and take into the rest of the tournament.”