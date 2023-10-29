As South Africans on Sunday morning continued to revel in the Springboks’ record fourth Rugby World Cup title, the team’s indomitable spirit has been exemplified as the transformative power of sport in the country. The Springboks bagged a record fourth Rugby World Cup title and back-to-back wins, claiming a historic 12-11 victory over arch-rivals New Zealand in the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.

Some gritty defence, coupled with key moments from individual players at critical times helped secure the win as the All Blacks fought with 14 men for a big chunk of the final after a red card to captain Sam Cane. The Parliament of South Africa sent its congratulations to the global rugby champions, highlighting how the Springboks have not only displayed supreme athleticism, but also the spirit of unity, impeccable teamwork and perseverance that defines the nation. “This Springboks' World Cup victory over New Zealand evokes memories of their iconic win in 1995. In a nation previously divided by civil unrest and racial strife, rugby emerged as a surprising force for unity,” said Parliament.

“Fast forward 28 years, and the indomitable spirit of the Springboks remains as resilient and unmatched as ever. From the powerful cry of 'One Team, One Country' in 1995, to the equally resonant 'Stronger Together' today, their legacy is a testament to the strength of our people, the catalytic force of sport and the undying spirit of a nation that has weathered countless storms but remains steadfast in its pursuit of unity and greatness.” Watching the match in Paris, International Olympic Committee Member and Sascoc Board Member, Anant Singh, said South African continued to make history. “Congratulations to Siya Kolisi and the team. They played wonderfully. It's such a magical atmosphere, so many South Africans here enjoying this experience, and at home I'm sure it's pandemonium.