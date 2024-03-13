Dragons breathe fire, but WP hold on as Dolphins and Warriors triumph

Western Province’s experience came through at the end as the home team closed out a tense four-run victory over North West Dragons in the Cricket SA T20 Challenge at Newlands on Wednesday night. Dragons opener Rubin Hermann struck a magnificent 90 off 54 balls (9x4, 4x6) to lead the visitors’ chase after WP had set them an imposing 189 to win.

Hermann timed the ball beautifully throughout his innings, which included nine fours and four sixes. New Proteas Test batter Raynard van Tonder (34) and Wihan Lubbe (20) provided good support for the 27-year-old left-hander Hermann. But a double-wicket penultimate over from Beuran Hendricks stalled the Dragons’ momentum, which left Wayne Parnell 19 runs to defend off the final over.

Parnell claimed a wicket off the first ball, but then conceded a six and a four from Senuran Muthusamy’s swinging blade to bring the Dragons back into the contest. Parnell has, though, played over 300 T20 matches, and was able to hold his nerve under the pressure to close out the game for Province by the barest of margins. Earlier, Jonathan Bird and captain Kyle Verreynne had set up WP’s 188/7 with identical scores of 42.

Bird has certainly been the form batter for Province this season, with scores of 40 and 60 not out in the previous two matches. Province move up to second on the table after three consecutive victories. * Meanwhile, the Warriors also maintained their 100% record with a close two-run victory over the Titans at SuperSport Park.

The Warriors amassed 185/5, courtesy of half-centuries from opener Jiveshan Pillay (50) and star all-rounder Marco Jansen (56 not out). The Titans seemed well on their way to chasing down the target, with Dewald Brevis stroking 50 off just 29 balls, but the home side lost their way after Warriors left-arm spinner Siya Simetu claimed 3/20 from his four overs.

WHAT- A- THROW🔥 https://t.co/YGGCYtuHUj pic.twitter.com/B5d60u3SbY — The Warriors (@WarriorsCrickEC) March 13, 2024 * In Durban, the Dolphins returned to winning ways with a four-wicket over the Lions at Kingsmead. The Lions posted 155/5, with Proteas Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma anchoring the innings with 53 not out off 40 balls. However, young Bryce Parsons set the platform for the Dolphins with 62 upfront, before Jason Smith (32) provided the finishing touches for the home team.