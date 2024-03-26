Fine margins for kickers, says Springbok Women’s hero Jakkie Cilliers

The Springbok Women’s comeback victory over Spain in their first Test of 2024 will be etched forever in the memories of the four debutants. They won their season-opening encounter on the European tour 15-13, and loosehead prop Xoliswa Khuzwayo, No 8 Anathi Qolo, lock Samantha Els and prop Aliyah Tchogna-Njamen earned Springbok Women’s Test numbers 170, 171, 172 and 173 at Pepe Rojo Stadium.

South Africa jumped to 12th position on the World Rugby rankings after the win, and on Saturday they will face the ninth-ranked USA, in their second Test after the narrow win in Valladolid. Kick-off is at 3pm, SA time. Things are only going to get tougher for the side coached by Louis Koen this weekend, and they will have to put in another strong performance if they are to topple the Americans. “There were four definite highlights,” Khuzwayo said, according to an SA Rugby statement after Saturday’s encounter.

“First was singing the national anthem with the team, the second one was me scrumming them, the third was the overall performance from the pack, with us winning our line-outs and mauling well, and the fourth was contesting against a well-respected team like Spain,” she said. Els, daughter of famous South African golfer Ernie, said it was a moment to treasure. “If I had to tell myself two years ago that I would have a Springbok number, I would not have believed it,” said Els.

“It was almost surreal for me to run onto the field, and hopefully I was in the right place a couple of times.” Els, who was born in England and studied in the US, said wearing the green and gold was a natural fit. “I just felt so at home.”

A day to remember for Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Anathi Qolo, Samantha Els and Aliyah Tchogna-Njamen - more here: https://t.co/bmMWxgb5C5 💚💛#MakeItCount #ETTIG pic.twitter.com/L3g8NdHEAR — SA Women's Rugby (@WomenBoks) March 24, 2024 Koen will want to see his side cut out the errors they made against Spain when they face the Americans, as well as improve on the things they did well. After trailing, they did well to secure the winning points as wing Jakkie Cilliers clinched a penalty to grab the victory.

Spain also had an opportunity at the death to snatch victory with a penalty, but it sailed wide, much to the delight of the South Africans and the dismay of their opponents and the home crowd. “I felt for the Spanish kicker, as I know what pressure she was under,” said Cilliers, who was playing in her 10th Test. “Not only from her own teammates to secure the win, but also from the home crowd, who came to support their team.