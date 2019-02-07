Photo: Facebook / Craig Kolesky

Cape Town – Netherlands kite surfer Kevin Langeree made made history by clinching the Red Bull King of the Air title at Bloubergstrand for the third time. The Cape Doctor rolled into Kite Beach on Wednesday as Langeree, champion in 2014 and 2018, soared to the title.

The world’s top riders did not disappoint and treated the 9 000-plus spectators to the highest level of big-air kiteboarding.

Langeree’s final combination left the result without question, although American Jesse Richman and Spanish Liam Whaley put up a valiant fight.

“This feels amazing. I put so much time into training and getting ready for the contest and coming out on top is just magical as there was a lot of pressure on me as defending champ.

"Jesse and Liam were on fire and went big. I had to pull everything out of the bag. But yeah, I did it again… my third win. I couldn’t be happier,” Langeree said.

This year, Red Bull King of the Air returned for its sixth time, with boarders competing in what is widely regarded as the pinnacle of big-air kiteboarding.

The competition takes place on the windiest day between January 26 and February 10 and sees 18 kiteboarders go as high as they can in powerful winds exceeding 25 knots.

The action started on January 31 as a near-perfect wind and swell provided strong conditions for the world’s top kiteboarders to take to the skies. A major upset saw two-time English winner Aaron Hadlow crash out in round two, being unable to continue after a rib injury.

South African hopefuls Joshua Emanuel and Ross-Dillon Player exited the competition in round 4.

As day two of the action resumed, only six of the 18 competitors remained, battling it out in the last two rounds of competition: Lasse Walker (Nethlerlands), Liam Whaley, Jesse Richman, Nick Jacobsen (Denamrk), Aurelian Petreau (France) and Kevin Langeree.

Head judge Alex Vliege said the action was “mind-blowing”.

“You can see that this is the best big air event of the year – every single athlete has been training for this event and it shows in the combinations they’re executing. They’re innovating their tricks and combos year-on-year, evolving the sport,” Vliege said.

The Mystic Most Extreme Move award went to Jesse Richman for his powered "kung fu 1080 handlepass" on the first day and he took home the about R13 500 prize.

Cape Times



