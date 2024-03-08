Mihlali Mpongwana knows he has to ‘find a way’ for Western Province in T20s

Western Province all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana would be the first to admit that his T20 game needs work. Unlike in the longer white-ball format, where Mpongwana has delivered some crucial innings for Province – most notably in the Cricket SA 1-Day Cup final, where he struck a century under intense pressure – the lanky all-rounder is yet to find his feet in the T20 arena.

He averages only 7.87 with the bat after 17 matches, unlike the 35.17 in List-A cricket. But what many folk forget in their analysis of Mpongwana is that his professional career is still in its infancy at the age of 23. Given time and good coaching, there is no doubt that the lanky all-rounder has the skills to excel in the 20-over format.

“I think I have my one-day game sorted, but I still have to establish myself in the T20 format. There is quite a lot of pressure to do that on the bigger stage, and I am still learning how to do that,” Mpongwana said ahead of today’s CSA T20 Challenge opener against the Dolphins in Durban (6pm start). Being a tall man with long leavers, Mpongwana is very capable of hitting sixes, particularly straight down the ground, but that often comes after he has settled in at the crease. In T20 cricket, batters often don’t have that luxury, especially as Mpongwana bats in the middle order.

Although Province have a settled top four with Tony de Zorzi and Jonno Bird most likely to open the innings against the Dolphins, followed by David Bedingham and captain Kyle Verreynne, the 1-Day Cup champions could most likely promote Mpongwana to No 5 in a bid to maximise his ability. “We have a good batting line-up. I don’t see myself batting in the top four. I’ll probably come in at number five or six,” he said. “I am a player that likes to give himself time by first getting in, and then increasing my intensity as time goes by.

"You don't have a lot of time, but you have to find a way." Province will certainly be hoping Mpongwana's call-up to the Proteas ODI squad and time spent with Test coach Shukri Conrad – on the recent tour of New Zealand and during the incoming West Indies A tour last year – will have helped develop his game.

“It all happened very quickly,” Mpongwana said. “The past two seasons I have been getting messages that this should be my breakthrough season. But I wasn’t getting ahead of myself ... just doing the things I was doing. “Regarding coach Shuks … he is a different character to other coaches I have worked with. He is a very straightforward guy. “I have a good relationship with him. I enjoyed working with him.”