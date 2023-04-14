Mitchells Plain Cricketer needs help to play in Sri Lanka

Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain cricketer, Roshaan Johnson, hopes to raise enough funds to play club cricket in Sri Lanka this month.

The 43-year-old, who developed her passion for cricket at a young age, was recently selected to play for Sky Cricket Club in Sri Lanka during their cricket season. She said she took it upon herself to apply, and a response followed after a few weeks via email, informing her that she has been selected to play in that country for two weeks. She said it still seemed like a long journey for her to reach her target of R25 000 for the return tickets to Sri Lanka, and spending money.

“I need R25 000 for the return tickets and maybe a few rands for pocket money because I’ll be there for a few weeks to play for their season. “The season started last weekend Sunday, and I am supposed to leave on April 18 because I need to be there the following day. “O April 23 we will be playing an international game with Columbia,” said Johnson.

So far she has raised R1 000 from selling roti and curry. She said the timing was awkward to sell food, because she is Muslim and it’s Ramadaan, therefore most of the time her clients were fasting. Johnson has been a player for Carbonado Energy Mitchells Plain Cricket Club since 2018.

“The people in my area, everybody supports me even the small children know me. They are so proud of me, because these people grew up with me in the area and they are all excited. “So far, one guy came forward but he did not deposit anything. He phoned me and asked for my banking details and I gave it to him during the week, so I’m still waiting and hopefully he will send something,” she said. “I have been playing for a local team here in Mitchells Plain since 2018. I was on Facebook one day and I just saw an advertisement about the Sky Global Cricket in Sri Lanka and then I applied after a few weeks I received an email saying that I was selected to come and play there for their season.