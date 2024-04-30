Mixed fortunes for SA stars in the IPL

OBAKENG MELETSE The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is nearing the halfway point and we look at how some South Africans have progressed in the tournament, which will play a big role in preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup, to be held in the US and Caribbean in June.

Heinrich Klaasen due a big score Destructive Proteas middle-order batter Klaasen has had a quiet few weeks after an explosive start that saw him lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad from the front with back-to-back half-centuries. The classy right-hander is the leading South African run scorer in the tournament with 295 runs, even though he has only scored one half-century in his past seven outings.

Tristan Stubbs has undergone a noticeable improvement during the IPL this year. | IANS Tristan Stubbs’ growth under Ricky Ponting This time last year, Stubbs was based in Maharashtra, donning the blue of the Mumbai Indians. He only had two appearances and 25 runs in the 2023 IPL, as his talent was wasted on the sidelines.

Under former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals have looked a dangerous side, with a confident looking Stubbs excelling in his finishing role with a strike rate in the high 190s. His ability to build up an innings and go through the gears, despite match situations, has been impressive and he could just be the general South Africa need at the World Cup. Anrich Nortje’s best figures in the IPL so far this season is 3/59. | IANS Anrich Nortje’s death bowling under the pump

Nortje’s return from injury has seen him come under heavy attack, especially in the death overs. The 30-year-old Capitals fast bowler has made good starts in the powerplay, but an onslaught from batters towards the closing overs has often messed that up. The Gujarat Titans’ David Miller was all over him, spanking him for 24 runs when the two sides met last week. Nortje was on 1-24 before he bowled a 17th over that saw him double the runs conceded. It was an over that has summed up his IPL so far.

David Miller of the Gujarat Titans has scored 164 runs at a strike rate of 151.85, and a high score of 55 so far in the IPL this season. | IANS David Miller hits himself back into form. Miller’s innings of 55 off 23 balls just fell short as the Titans lost to the Capitals by four runs. He followed up his first half-ton of the tournament with a cameo of 26 not out as the Titans lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets on Sunday.