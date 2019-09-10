The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes place on Sunday. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – In gearing up for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this weekend, organisers have advised that roads will be busy and some may be inaccessible to the public. Roads and public transport services near the 42.2km IAAF Gold Label marathon and 10km routes will be especially affected.

As one of South Africa’s sporting highlights, more than 23 000 participants are expected to take to the streets on Sunday, including athletes from more than 75 countries.

The main transport impact will be experienced on certain roads on the Atlantic Seaboard and in the CBD, and suburbs including Woodstock, Salt River, Observatory, Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands and Claremont.

Sea Point and Green Point road closures include Beach Road, and both carriageways, which will be closed from Queens Circle to Helen Suzman between 6am and 8.45am.

Traffic travelling from Clifton will enter Sea Point on Victoria Road (M6); it will turn right into Queens Road, left into Kloof Road, left into Church Road to Regent Road, right into Regent Road on to Main Road (M61).

The Helen Suzman inbound carriageway will be closed from Beach Rodd to Buitengracht Street between 6.30am and 8.15am.

Traffic entering the City has been advised to use Somerset Road as an alternative.

The City-bound carriageway will be closed from the N2 all the way through to Protea Bridge in Claremont from 6.55am to 10.30am.

This includes all cross-overs of main road intersections including Rhodes Avenue, Woolsack Drive, Grotto Road, Klipper Road and Dean Street.

Park, Milner, Klipfontein and Sawkins roads will be closed from 7.20am to 11.40am.

Traffic wanting to access Liesbeek Parkway from Klipfontein Road should use Milner or Raapenberg Roads to detour via the N2 to Main Road, to Durban Road.

Visit http://www.capetownmarathon.com/information/road-closures/