Rookie Maphaka stars in top flight T20 debut

The first weekend of the CSA T20 Challenge sees the Warriors, Lions, Western Province and Titans undefeated after two matchdays. Here, Ongama Gcwabe looks at the winners and losers this past weekend.

Who Flopped? Keshav Maharaj had a poor return in the form of wickets for the Dolphins this past weekend. | BackpagePix Keshav Maharaj: The Dolphins did not have a good start to the Challenge as they lost two home games, with both Western Province and the Warriors travelling to Durban and returning home with maximum points. There’s always high expectations for Proteas spinner Maharaj, more so after being handed the captaincy of the Dolphins for the tournament. The left-arm orthodox spinner, however, went wicketless in the tournament opener on Friday, conceding 30 runs in three overs, and then returning figures of 1/28 against the Warriors on Sunday. Bryce Parsons of the Dolphins failed with the bat this past weekend. | BackpagePix Bryce Parsons: It is not a surprise that a second Dolphins player makes the list after their dismal start to the campaign. Parsons opened the batting this past weekend and only managed five runs off nine balls from both games. For a batter of his talents, the 23-year-old will need to do a lot better this week to give the Dolphins a chance to turn things around.

Who Starred? Marco Jansen made a fine return to action, taking 6/33 in the opening weekend of the CSA T20 Challenge. | Backpagepix Marco Jansen: The lanky lefty returned to action this past weekend after being on a break since taking a five-for in the SA20 final at Newlands last month. On his return, the quick fell one wicket shy from yet another five-for when he helped the Warriors to a bonus-point, 37-run victory in Gqeberha on Friday. Jansen returned 4/19 in that game and followed it up with figures of 2/14 in four overs on Sunday to help the Warriors to a second consecutive victory.