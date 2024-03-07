Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu can add utility value to Springboks

The Springboks are participating in their first alignment camp of 2024 in Cape Town this week, where the 43 players invited gained the first information on how coach Rassie Erasmus and his assistants want to go about things as they build towards the 2027 World Cup. A selection of younger and experienced players are attending the camp, and are having boardroom sessions with the coaches as they take the first steps towards Test matches against Wales, Ireland and Portugal in a couple of months.

Independent Newspapers takes a look at the outside backs that are taking part in the alignment camp and what they bring to the Springbok set-up ... Fullbacks Damian Willemse: Even though he has been used as a versatile trump card at the Stormers, he should remain the No 15 incumbent for the Springboks in the new international season.

He is secure under the high balls, while the kicking option he provides, and his attacking sharpness all make him the realistic option. Willie le Roux: The evergreen Bok has been playing some of his best rugby at the Bulls, and as an impact player, he breathes life into a side in the second half. Le Roux is close to grabbing a century of Test caps for the Boks, and it will most likely happen this year. Sharing his knowledge with some young players will also be vital this year.

Quan Horn: He is one of the Lions players who received their reward after a few seasons of good rugby in the United Rugby Championship (URC). He is an exciting runner from the back and sports a brilliant left boot. Should Le Roux or Willemse not be available for the Wales Test due to commitments at their franchises, a possible Bok debut could be on the cards for Horn. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: Like Willemse, he is a versatile utility back who can be deployed at flyhalf, fullback and centre.

When Willemse was young, he started out covering all these positions, and the same process can be followed with the exciting Feinberg-Mngomezulu. If it yields success, the Boks will have another utility back to call on for seasons to come. Wings Kurt-Lee Arendse: The Stormers were reeling thanks to the Bulls star’s prowess under the high ball as he snatched possession out of the air in their URC derby this past weekend. He makes wing play look easy, and his ability on the attack will grow more under the guidance of Tony Brown.

Arendse undoubtedly showed he is the in-form wing in South Africa, and should be in prime position to grab one of the Bok spots. Makazole Mapimpi: He is still very deadly on the attack, although he’s had limited chances, with the Sharks struggling in the URC. But he has been in some good form in the Challenge Cup. Mapimpi is far from being out of the Bok picture, and will continue to put pressure on the younger wings, while competing for a place in the matchday squad.

Canan Moodie: Moodie’s versatility is what makes him so dangerous, whether the Boks slot him in as a wing or in the midfield. Just like Arendse, he is efficient under box-kicks and competes and wins balls from opponents. His pace and strength are another part of his arsenal the Springboks can bank on when needed. Moodie still has to grow in the set-up, and the prospect will excite his coaches. Suleiman Hartzenberg: Another exciting prospect at wing who can also double up as a centre should he be required in midfield. At just 20, he has already shown at URC level that he can make the step up when needed.