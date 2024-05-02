Sage and Soyizwapi boost for Blitzboks

THEY have “been there and done that” in their Springbok Sevens careers for close to a decade, but for Dylan Sage and Siviwe Soyizwapi, a return to the World Sevens circuit in Singapore this weekend is like a new beginning. The stalwarts are making a first appearance in the 2024 season and although the reasons for their delayed comeback are different, the desire is the same.

Sage, who last played in Singapore in 2018, has decided to give his ambition for a second Olympic Games medal another chance. This is an interesting call as the Blitzboks have not yet qualified for the 2024 Paris event. That one-off opportunity will come in June, when the Olympic repêchage event will be played in Monaco. “Yes, it is still not guaranteed, and neither will be my selection, but I am willing to give it a shot,” said Sage from Singapore.

Sage was part of the squad that won the bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, but missed out on selection for the next Olympics in Japan, something that he wants to rectify this time around. His mission started when he decided to leave Montauban, his French club, a couple of weeks ago to rejoin the Blitzboks in Stellenbosch, and he will have another reality check in Singapore this weekend. “There are old heads here that helped me slot in with ease. I have played a lot of rugby with most of the senior guys, so there are only just a couple of new players to get used to,” Sage explained.

“For now, I want to get the feet working to the sevens beat again.” Sage admitted his return to sevens was tough: “The field training was the hardest part, but culturally it was an easy transition back into the squad. The guys were welcoming and it was a bit of a crash course, but I picked up the pieces.” A gym session after his arrival in Singapore and Sage was good to go: “The gym session was good, it helped to stretch the legs a bit after a long flight, so I’m feeling good and excited to give it another go.”