SA’s Christo Lamprecht on Masters debut: Privilege to be in same room where Tiger Woods was

World No 63 Erik van Rooyen will lead the South African charge at Augusta, with the first round of the Masters set to tee off at 2pm (SA time) this afternoon in Georgia. Van Rooyen is one of three locals in the field, with former champion Charl Schwartzel and amateur Christo Lamprecht completing the Mzansi trio who will aim for glory.

It will be Van Rooyen’s third tournament after making his debut in 2020, and he will be buoyed by a second-place finish at the PGA National last month in Palm Beach Gardens. In February, he also ended up tied for eighth at the Mexico Open, but the question remains if these two top-10 finishes will spur him on to bag another Major for South Africa. Lamprecht, the world’s top-ranked amateur, will just take in every moment of his journey at Augusta.

He will already set a record in becoming the tallest golfer to play in the tournament, at 2.03m. Another feat for him in the build-up was winning the first-ever Georgia Cup between an amateur and a professional last Sunday, when he beat Nick Dunlap, who recently turned pro, in the Masters curtain-raiser at the Golf Club of Georgia. The 23-year-old from George in the southern Cape is grouped with fellow South African Schwartzel, which, will hopefully help settle the early nerves when he steps onto the first tee box.

“It’s a special week, and I am just going to take it (in) and enjoy every moment I can,” Lamprecht told the official Masters website this week. “There is definitely some emotion going into this. Hopefully I come back for 25 more years. “At this stage of my career, it is a privilege to just be in the same room where Tiger (Woods) and others were, knowing that I am somewhat (heading) in the right direction that they were going. It means the world to me.

"I want to enjoy the moment and play like I have nothing to lose, because I don't." Schwartzel will be looking to turn back the clock in his 15th Masters appearance after he won the championship in 2011.

He is one of 13 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf who will feature in the tournament, including defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain. Rahm was still on the PGA Tour when he claimed the title ahead of LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson last year.

3 South African players here in the Par 3 Tournament at #themasters Gary Player, Erik van Rooyen and Georgia Tech's Christo Lamprecht, the world's #1 amateur.

It will be interesting to see which of the PGA Tour players will challenge for the title, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, a former champion, and second-ranked Rory McIlroy playing together, and world No 5 Xander Schauffele rounding off their three-ball. Rahm is in a group featuring Dunlap and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.